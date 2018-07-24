Galvin family makes a splash with victory at Golden Falls

James O’Connor

Daniel Galvin maintained a proud family tradition when he became national waterski champion on Sunday, but mother Eileen wasn’t to be outdone, scooping her own Irish title in Kildare.

Nineteen-year-old Daniel had a clean sweep at the Golden Falls Waterski Club, scoring the maximum 3000 points and winning the Men’s Slalom, Tricks and Jump titles to become overall Irish champion.

Mother Eileen followed her son’s lead to become Ladies Open Trick champion as well as taking the runner-up spot in the Ladies National Slalom Championship.

And there was success too for Daniel’s cousin David Galvin Jr, who finished third in the Slalom event and second in the Jump, Trick, and Overall categories, all three skiers representing Cork Powerboat and Waterski Club.

Daniel’s father and trainer, Barry Galvin, has 29 Irish National Waterski Championships to his name, while brother Barry Jr. holds the Men’s National Trick Record with 5330 points. It’s safe to say waterskiing runs in the family.

“Daniel’s getting better every year, his commitment to the sport is huge and things are looking good,” Barry Sr said.

He jumped 137 feet at the weekend, and by the end of the year, I think he’ll be up to 170 to 180. We’ve just renovated our own jump at home recently so Daniel can really start training that department now.

Speaking of his club’s success, Barry Sr continued: “We all do it flat out, it’s in our blood. I think the key is that we have a full tournament set-up here, which allows us to train properly day in day out.”

Daniel Galvin grew up with watersports in his back garden, quite literally. His family run the Cork Powerboat and Waterski Club in Lower Dripsey, and this win didn’t entirely come as a surprise to the young man.

“To be honest I was expecting to do very well in slalom, that’s my best area, the fact I came out on top in the other two was just a bonus, I just skied to the best of my ability all weekend,” Daniel said. “The conditions were perfect which made it a great few days. I train on the water three times a day, and when you’re training all the time you have good and bad days, it feels great to produce your best on the biggest stage.”

Daniel doesn’t have much time to celebrate his victory though, as it comes at the start of a hectic schedule. He is set to travel all over the world over the next six months to compete.

“I have two competitions next month, both in Ireland, but then I’m going to the U21 Europeans in France at the start of September, then off to Florida in October for another two competitions, it’s a big few months for me so I’ll be training hard for that straight away.

I have to give huge credit to Cork Powerboat and Waterski Club. Having those facilities on my doorstep makes training and everything so much easier. A special mention also has to go to my sponsor AnaBio Technologies and Tom’s Flip Flops, they’re really helping me out with my equipment and the trips abroad I have coming up.

It wasn’t just the Galvins representing CP&WC at the Nationals. Joe MacNamara became U14 National Slalom champion, while Miriam Quinn claimed the Senior 3 Ladies National Slalom Championship.