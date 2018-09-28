Gallagher best of the Irish as Stigger powers to shock success

By Luke Maguire

Six Irish riders were in action yesterday in Innsbruck as the hunt for the first success in these World Championships continues in what has been a frustrating campaign for the Irish team so far.

First on the road was the Junior Women’s road race which saw a brave performance by debutant Maeve Gallagher who led home the remainder of the main pack to finish 26th.

Lara Gillespie, who also competed in the TT on Monday, finished in 54th place.

Laura Stigger of Austria was the surprise victor in what was just her second ever road race, having made the switch earlier in the year from mountain biking.

Later in the afternoon Belgian Remco Evenepoel doubled up on his TT victory by also winning the Junior Men’s road race title in dramatic fashion.

Despite crashing early on and waiting over two minutes for a bike change, Evenpoel fought his way through the main field before powering away from the other main protagonists on the main climb of the day.

Ben Healy was the best of the Irish in 25th in a race which saw over half the field retire.

“It was a hectic day out there with lot’s of crashes and stress in the main bunch.

We managed to stay out of trouble but a strong group of 15 got away and we missed it so we knew that the top placings were gone.” said Healy.

“To put on the Irish jersey is a real honour and especially to be able to compete at this level in the green is amazing.”

Breandán Flannagan and Archie Ryan were the only other two Irish finishers in 58th and 80th respectively.

Today will see five Irish riders in action in the U23 Men’s road race where Ireland will have a strong hope of claiming a medal through young Cork superstar Eddie Dunbar.

The hilly 174km course will suit the twenty-two year old Banteer rider who recently made a high profile move to Team Sky.

He will be joined by Michael O’Loughlin, Conn McDunphy, Daire Feeley, and Darragh O’Mahony.