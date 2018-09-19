Home»Sport

'Without hurling I don’t know where I’d be': London boy on his love for hurling

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 06:10 PM

We’ve all seen hurling passion in Kilkenny, Cork, Tipperary and Limerick to name just a few, but what about this for love of the game from a 10-year-old Londoner?

Declan Mulchinock plays for the Fr Murphy’s Under-11s and with an old head on young shoulders, he articulates his vision and passion for the game as well as Ger Loughnane or Henry Shefflin.

"I come home from school every day and puck around against a wall for half an hour a day. Without hurling I don’t know where I’d be," says Declan, speaking at the first stand-alone hurling tournament in London in ten years.

104 children from Fr Murphy’s, Kilburn Gaels, Erin go Bragh (Birmingham) and Thomas McCurtain’s took part in the Blitz which marks a revival of the game in the UK.

"I find that hurling is growing in London gradually. I want hurling to become a sport that kids know in their schools around London and different parts of England."

Get this kid a job promoting the GAA!

Production by Mark Quinn Video (on Twitter at @MQ_Video)


