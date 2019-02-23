NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Wins for Derry and Kerry as hurling leagues begin to take shape

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 04:19 PM
By Joel Slattery

Derry secured a fourth consecutive victory in Division 2B of the National Hurling League as secured a final berth after defeating Warwickshire 2-18 to 3-11.

The result meant a fourth loss for the Solihull-based side who prop up the table.

File photo

Also in contention for a final spot are Down, Kildare and Wicklow, who are all on four points and all play tomorrow.

The Garden County host the Lilywhites in Aughrim at 2pm while, at the same time, Down host fellow Ulstermen Donegal.

Meanwhile, in Division 2A, Kerry remain on course for a spot in the final after a big 3-27 to 1-11 win over London.

The Kingdom sit below Westmeath on head-to-head at the top of the table ahead of Joe Quaid's men taking on Meath tomorrow in Mullingar.

The other 2A game takes place at the Ballina Stephenites grounds as Mayo face Antrim.

The Connacht side are without a win in the league to date, while the Glensmen know, securing the two points will put them in the running for a final spot ahead of the fifth round of fixtures next weekend.

READ MORE: St Brendan's and Chorcha Dhuibhne must do it again after Corn Uí Mhuirí final ends level

There is also a full programme of Division1 games tomorrow afternoon.

Offaly host Galway in the only 1pm throw-in.

Defeat for the Faithful will cement their spot in the relegation play-off.

At 2pm in Division 1B, Dublin play leaders Waterford and Netwatch Cullen Park is the venue for Carlow v Laois.

Division 1A sees All-Ireland champions Limerick play Cork, Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford travel to Ennis to face Clare and Tipp meet Kilkenny at Semple Stadium.

