News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Winning start to Shane O’Neill’s Galway reign

Winning start to Shane O’Neill’s Galway reign
Dublin's Cian Boland and Mark Horan of Galway. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
By Paul Keane
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 07:33 PM

Galway 0-19 - 0-18 Dublin

New Galway boss Shane O’Neill admitted a Walsh Cup final outing is just what the doctor ordered ahead of the Allianz League.

Cathal Mannion’s 69th-minute point, his third of the game, ultimately separated the sides at Parnell Park in former All-Ireland winning Na Piarsaigh boss O’Neill’s first outing as Tribesmen chief.

Diarmuid Kilcommins hit two points on his debut while Declan Cronin, Ronan Burke, TJ Brennan, and Eanna Murphy all started too.

Conor Walsh, Jack Coyne, Ronan O’Meara, Mark Horan, and Jamie Holland got chances as subs.

“You just can’t beat games,” said O’Neill.

“Guys were out on their feet at the end and it's virtually impossible to replicate that in training.”

The Fitzgibbon Cup robbed Dublin of 14 squad members while it took six from Galway who were also without seven due to club commitments.

The hosts set the pace and enjoyed a four-point lead. Galway then reeled off five points in a row, including two from Mannion, to lead 0-12 to 0-11 at half-time.

Scorers for Galway: T Haran (0-8, 7 frees); C Mannion (0-3, 1 free); D Kilcommins, S Bleahane and J Coen (0-2 each); C Walsh and TJ Brennan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: O O’Rorke 0-10 (8 frees); E Dillon, J Hetherton (0-2 each); C Crummey, C Boland, M Howard and D Sutcliffe (0-1 each).

GALWAY: E Murphy; D Cronin, R Burke, J Grealish; J Coen, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; S Linnane, A Harte; D Kilcommins, C Mannion, T Monaghan; D Glennon, S Bleahane, T Haran.

Subs: P Killeen for Cronin (h/t); C Walsh for Linnane (45); J Coyne for Coen (45-48 blood); R O’Meara for Monaghan and Coyne for Bleahane (52); M Horan for Brennan (56); J Holland for Burke (56); Brennan for McInerney and Bleahane for Haran (65).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; J Madden, C O’Callaghan, A Dunphy; C Crummey, A O’Neill, T Connolly; L McMullan, C Boland; J Hetherton, O O’Rorke, M Schutte; C Derwin, M Howard (0-1), E Dillon.

Subs: Enda O’Donnell for Derwin (49); S Moran for Madden (56); D Sutcliffe for Schutte (60); M Sweeney for Howard (67).

Ref: P Murphy (Carlow).

More on this topic

‘Hurling in July’ is Davy's target after Wexford beat Kilkenny by double scores‘Hurling in July’ is Davy's target after Wexford beat Kilkenny by double scores

Padraig Joyce up and running as penalties decide another Galway-Mayo meetingPadraig Joyce up and running as penalties decide another Galway-Mayo meeting

IT Tralee stunned by late trio of Carlow goalsIT Tralee stunned by late trio of Carlow goals

Limerick shine in the spotlight against 'difficult to judge' CorkLimerick shine in the spotlight against 'difficult to judge' Cork

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Singleton Supervalu Brunell upset DCU Mercy in Cup semi-final thrillerSingleton Supervalu Brunell upset DCU Mercy in Cup semi-final thriller

Klopp refusing to get carried away despite seeing Liverpool break another recordKlopp refusing to get carried away despite seeing Liverpool break another record

Firmino hits winner as Liverpool remain unbeatenFirmino hits winner as Liverpool remain unbeaten

Limerick easily overcome understrength CorkLimerick easily overcome understrength Cork


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy spies sunshiney lampshades and wistful wallpaper this week.Wish List: Sunshiney lampshades and wistful wallpaper

Des O’Sullivan previews the furniture, paintings and collectibles featuring prominently in a 250-lot auction.London calling for Claddagh ring collection at Sotheby's

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »