Winning start to Shane O’Neill’s Galway reign

Galway 0-19 - 0-18 Dublin

New Galway boss Shane O’Neill admitted a Walsh Cup final outing is just what the doctor ordered ahead of the Allianz League.

Cathal Mannion’s 69th-minute point, his third of the game, ultimately separated the sides at Parnell Park in former All-Ireland winning Na Piarsaigh boss O’Neill’s first outing as Tribesmen chief.

Diarmuid Kilcommins hit two points on his debut while Declan Cronin, Ronan Burke, TJ Brennan, and Eanna Murphy all started too.

Conor Walsh, Jack Coyne, Ronan O’Meara, Mark Horan, and Jamie Holland got chances as subs.

“You just can’t beat games,” said O’Neill.

“Guys were out on their feet at the end and it's virtually impossible to replicate that in training.”

The Fitzgibbon Cup robbed Dublin of 14 squad members while it took six from Galway who were also without seven due to club commitments.

The hosts set the pace and enjoyed a four-point lead. Galway then reeled off five points in a row, including two from Mannion, to lead 0-12 to 0-11 at half-time.

Scorers for Galway: T Haran (0-8, 7 frees); C Mannion (0-3, 1 free); D Kilcommins, S Bleahane and J Coen (0-2 each); C Walsh and TJ Brennan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: O O’Rorke 0-10 (8 frees); E Dillon, J Hetherton (0-2 each); C Crummey, C Boland, M Howard and D Sutcliffe (0-1 each).

GALWAY: E Murphy; D Cronin, R Burke, J Grealish; J Coen, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; S Linnane, A Harte; D Kilcommins, C Mannion, T Monaghan; D Glennon, S Bleahane, T Haran.

Subs: P Killeen for Cronin (h/t); C Walsh for Linnane (45); J Coyne for Coen (45-48 blood); R O’Meara for Monaghan and Coyne for Bleahane (52); M Horan for Brennan (56); J Holland for Burke (56); Brennan for McInerney and Bleahane for Haran (65).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; J Madden, C O’Callaghan, A Dunphy; C Crummey, A O’Neill, T Connolly; L McMullan, C Boland; J Hetherton, O O’Rorke, M Schutte; C Derwin, M Howard (0-1), E Dillon.

Subs: Enda O’Donnell for Derwin (49); S Moran for Madden (56); D Sutcliffe for Schutte (60); M Sweeney for Howard (67).

Ref: P Murphy (Carlow).