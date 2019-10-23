Winning return for impressive Rathmore

Rathmore’s Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra made a winning return to the Corn Uí Mhuirí, defeating last season’s semi-finalists, Clonakilty Community College, in their Group B opener.

Sliabh Luachra won promotion back to the top-tier of Munster colleges football by claiming Munster senior B honours earlier this year and today's 2-11 to 0-9 victory over the West Cork school won’t have gone unnoticed by the remaining teams in Group B or the schools targeting the knockout stages.

In the all-Kerry clash in Group D, Tralee CBS scored a 2-15 to 1-11 win over Intermediate School Killorglin. Sean Quilter of Austin Stacks was the star of the show, kicking 1-9 (0-6 placed balls) for the Tralee school. Tralee’s inside line of Cian Purcell, Quilter, and Conor Hayes contributed all bar 0-1 of their 2-15 total. The winners led 1-10 to 0-9 at the break.

In Group A this afternoon, Mercy Mounthawk meet Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig (Millstreet, 1pm), while in Group C, St Flannan’s College, Ennis and St Francis College, Rochestown clash at Ballyagran (2.30pm). The latter fixture should prove a most competitive affair as there are a number of All-Ireland minor winners in the Rochestown side, while their opponents are backboned by the St Flannan’s team which reached the 2017/2018 Frewen Cup (U16½) final.