‘Win The Dream in Dublin 15’: Cavan GAA launch house raffle

CAVAN GAA are giving one lucky winner the chance to win a house worth €375,000 in Dublin for just €100 through ‘Win The Dream in Dublin 15’, a fundraising campaign launched today in Croke Park.

All profits raised through this fundraising campaign will go directly towards the development of the Cavan GAA Polo Grounds Centre of Excellence, a vital new facility at Kingspan Breffni that will see the creation of three new full-size and floodlit grass pitches, a high performance gym, community walking/running track and additional changing facilities for male and female teams.

The first prize on offer is a 3 bedroom house in Barnwell Woods, an exclusive residential development of 3 and 4 bedroom traditional family homes in Hansfield, Dublin 15, with a new phase launching this weekend. Located just 13km from Dublin city, the house has been purchased by Cavan GAA from the McGarrell Reilly Group, who are long-standing supporters of Cavan GAA.

This fundraiser will run between now and Christmas, with the winner being announced on December 30 at an official ‘Win The Dream in Dublin 15’ event in the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan. €10,000 in cash prizes are also up for grabs. The draw will be streamed live on Facebook.

In 1947, Cavan beat Kerry 2-11 to 2-7 in the Polo Grounds, New York in a historic All-Ireland Final. Our centre of excellence will celebrate our past and build our future. This facility will be an inspiring venue in the heart of our county that empowers Cavan people to engage positively with gaelic games and increase the availability of floodlit, grass pitches in Cavan for male and female teams.

As part of the launch, an online video featuring BAFTA award winner and Cavan GAA fan Brían F O’Byrne, was published. Cavan players Cian Mackey and Aishling Sheridan also feature.

Speaking at today’s launch Cavan GAA Chairman Gerry Brady said; “Today is an exciting day for all involved with Cavan GAA as we launch our Win The Dream in Dublin 15 fundraiser.