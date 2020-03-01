News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Win in Offaly has Down eyeing promotion

By Brian Lowry
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 05:56 PM

NFL Division 3: Down 0-17 Offaly 0-9

Down boosted their promotion hopes with a convincing eight-point win over Offaly in Tullamore.

Barry O’Hagan was the star for the Mourne men, the wing-forward hitting six points.
The visitors were dominant throughout despite two sin binnings.

Down played with a strong wind in the opening half and led 0-11 to 0-2 at half time as Offaly struggled to break through Down’s mass defence.

The home side tried hard to get back into the clash after the interval. Two frees from Ruairi McNamee helped cut the margin to six — 0-13 to 0-7.

Down upped gears for the final 20 minutes however, and with Offaly wing-back Eoin Carroll picking up his second yellow card, the hosts were a beaten docket.

Scorers for Down: B O’Hagan (0-6, 4f), J Guinness (0-3), L Kerr (0-3, 1f), C Quinn (0-2), C Doherty (0-1), O McCabe (0-1), C Harrison (0-1).

Scorers for Offaly: R McNamee (0-3, all frees), A Sullivan (0-2), M Brazil (0-1), E Carroll (0-1), A Leavy (0-1), B Allen (0-1, f).

DOWN: R Burns; R McAleenan, P Murdock, K McKernan; J Guinness, G Collins, P Fegan; D Guinness, C Poland; J Flynn, C Doherty, B McArdle; L Kerr, B O’Hagan, C Quinn.

Subs: O McCabe for J Flynn (51), A Morgan for K McKernan (55), P Delvin for C Doherty (58), C Harrison for C Quinn (61), N Donnelly for P Murdock (inj 65).

OFFALY: P Dunican; C Doyle, E Rigney, D Hogan; E Carroll, D Dempsey, N Darby; C McNamee, M Brazil; S Horan, P Cunningham, C Mangan; A Sullivan, B Allen, R McNamee.

Subs: A Leavy for C McNamee (44), C Johnson for A Sullivan (60), C Donnelly for M Brazil (60), C Donohue for P Cunningham (70), S Nally for C Doyle (72).

Referee: James Corrigan (Cork).

GAA

