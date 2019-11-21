News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wily Liam Griffin switched Shane O’Sullivan on to power of the mind

By Paul Keane
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 12:00 AM

When Liam Griffin attended Tuesday’s Club Players Association’s media briefing, he apologised for his laryngitis before launching into a lengthy and passionate speech.

Stopping himself from talking isn’t easy for the 1996 All-Ireland winning Wexford manager, though plenty have picked up on his message over the years.

Like veteran Ballygunner defender Shane O’Sullivan, whose interest in sports psychology — and the job he holds today as a high performance coach — spawned from a talk Griffin gave to a group of Waterford hurlers 20 years ago. The players, from De La Salle College, thought it was going to be about tactics or technique, but Griffin focused on the power of the mind.

“I was just blown away, as a 14-year-old,” said O’Sullivan. “After it, the teacher told me to go up and basically thank him, as captain of our team. I thanked him and plucked up the courage to ask him, ‘Have you any advice about what to read?’ Because I was enthralled by it.

“He told me to read The Inner Game of Tennis by a man called Timothy Gallwey. I went into the book centre in Waterford city and I asked them for it. I read that book and never stopped reading about psychology and the power of the mind ever since.”

O’Sullivan conducts some of his work online but also flies abroad regularly, leading the Ballygunner management to devise a personal schedule for him. “Once you have a hurley and a ball and a piece of grass you can train anywhere.” 

He remains grateful to Griffin. “He’s been a powerful influence on my life, a very, very positive influence.” 

