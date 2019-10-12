Willie Connors among the goalscorers as Kiladangan progress to last four in Tipp

Kiladangan 3-12 - 1-12 Toomevara

Kiladangan progressed to the semi-finals of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship following a hard earned six point win over Toomevara in Cloughjordan today.

Two first half goals from Willie Connors and Dan O’Meara helped Kiladangan into a 2-7 to 0-8 half time lead, the victors also missing a penalty with Barry Hogan’s effort rising over the bar.

A Mark McCarthy goal at the start of the second half ignited Toomevara’s recovery and on 39 minutes they were back level but a Joe Gallagher goal four minutes got Kiladangan going again as conditions deteriorated following a deluge with Toomevara unable to reel them in a second time.

Kiladangan: B Hogan (0-1 pen); M Minehan, J Quigley, D Sweeney; D McGrath, A Flynn, D Moran; J Loughnane, J Horan; J Gallagher (1-1), W Connors (1-1), D O’Meara (1-1); B Seymour (0-4, 0-2 '65s), T Gallagher (0-2), P Flynn (0-1).

Subs: F Hayes for Minehan (HT); A Loughnane for Horan (45); S Hayes for J Loughnane (56); R Gleeson (0-1) for Seymour (60)

Toomevara: R Brislane; Liam Ryan, Jake Ryan, C Kennedy; J McLoughney, Jason Ryan (0-1), Luke Ryan; Robbie Quirke (0-1), Russell Quirke (0-1); J Delaney, C Canning, J McCarthy (0-3); K McCarthy, W Coffey, M McCarthy (1-4, 0-4f).

Subs: P Ryan (0-2) for Canning (15-19 blood); P Ryan for Kennedy (19); E Grace for Liam Ryan (HT); A Ryan for Canning (53);

Referee: P Kelly (Ballinahinch)