Willie Connors among the goalscorers as Kiladangan progress to last four in Tipp

Willie Connors among the goalscorers as Kiladangan progress to last four in Tipp
Kiladangan and Tipperary hurler Willie Connors
By Shane Brophy
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 07:07 PM

Kiladangan 3-12 - 1-12 Toomevara

Kiladangan progressed to the semi-finals of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship following a hard earned six point win over Toomevara in Cloughjordan today.

Two first half goals from Willie Connors and Dan O’Meara helped Kiladangan into a 2-7 to 0-8 half time lead, the victors also missing a penalty with Barry Hogan’s effort rising over the bar.

A Mark McCarthy goal at the start of the second half ignited Toomevara’s recovery and on 39 minutes they were back level but a Joe Gallagher goal four minutes got Kiladangan going again as conditions deteriorated following a deluge with Toomevara unable to reel them in a second time.

Kiladangan: B Hogan (0-1 pen); M Minehan, J Quigley, D Sweeney; D McGrath, A Flynn, D Moran; J Loughnane, J Horan; J Gallagher (1-1), W Connors (1-1), D O’Meara (1-1); B Seymour (0-4, 0-2 '65s), T Gallagher (0-2), P Flynn (0-1).

Subs: F Hayes for Minehan (HT); A Loughnane for Horan (45); S Hayes for J Loughnane (56); R Gleeson (0-1) for Seymour (60)

Toomevara: R Brislane; Liam Ryan, Jake Ryan, C Kennedy; J McLoughney, Jason Ryan (0-1), Luke Ryan; Robbie Quirke (0-1), Russell Quirke (0-1); J Delaney, C Canning, J McCarthy (0-3); K McCarthy, W Coffey, M McCarthy (1-4, 0-4f).

Subs: P Ryan (0-2) for Canning (15-19 blood); P Ryan for Kennedy (19); E Grace for Liam Ryan (HT); A Ryan for Canning (53);

Referee: P Kelly (Ballinahinch)

TOPIC: Tipp GAA

