News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wicklow take first points from Sligo

By Mark Kennedy
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 07:56 PM

Wicklow 1-15 - 1-10 Sligo

Sligo dropped their first points of the league after coming up against a Wicklow team which undoubtedly had the greater incentive to win at Aughrim.

Seanie Furlong scored 1-2 for the winners.
Seanie Furlong scored 1-2 for the winners.

Having already lost their opening league match to Carlow, Davy Burke's men just could not afford a second loss if they are to keep their hopes of promotion alive.

But the men from Yeates country will wonder where it all went wrong for them as they played much better against the strong wind in the first half than they did with it on the changeover.

Full forward Cian Lally gave the westerners an early lead with a quick point after two minutes, but Seanie Furlong rocked them moments later when he fielded a high ball from Andy Maher, rounded the Sligo keep before planting the ball in the net.

But Sligo were fired up to retaliate. They won a lot of possession and in the 15th minute they shook the home side as impressive wing-back Sean Carrabine blasted to the net after taking the pass from his full-forward Cian Lally. Sligo led by two points and thing did not look too bright for the Garden

Fortunately for Wicklow, they regained their composure for the last 14 minutes of the half. A succession of unanswered points from Dean Healy, Chris O'Brien, Andy Maher, Seanie Furlong, and Darren Hayden set them up for the second half with a 1-10 to 1-5 lead at the break.

Sligo sprang Pat Hughes from the bench for the second half and he immediately heralded his introduction with a signature point in the 39th minute.

Minutes later midfielder Dean Healy responded for Wicklow setting the pattern for the second half as they answered every Sligo advance.

Wicklow goalie Mark Jackson was brought forward to take every free, landing two crucial points while back in his own goal he brought off a crucial save from a stinging shot at the expense of a 45.

Then, in injury time, Mark Kenny and substitute Eoin Darcy added the two points that put the icing on this sweet victory.

Scorers for Wicklow: S Furlong 1-2, D Healy 0-3, M Jackson 0-2 (frees), M Kenny 0-2, C O'Brien 0-2 (1f), R Finn, E Darcy, A Maher and D Hayden 0-1 each

Scorers for Sligo: S Carrabine 1-0, P O'Connor 0-3 (2f), L Gaughan 0-3 (1f), A Devaney 0-2 (free and 45), C Lally and P Hughes 0-1 each.

Wicklow: M Jackson, A Maher, J Snell, J Hamilton, P O'Keane, D Keane, D Devereux, P O'Toole, D Healy, R Finn, M Kenny, D Hayden, S Furlong, C O'Brien, C Byrne.

Subs: E Darcy for C Byrne (60), P O'Rourke for A Maher, O Manning for J Hamilton (70), T Kearns for D Devereux (71), G Murphy for C O'Brien (74).

Sligo: A Devaney, JF Carr, E McGuinness, M Gordon N Mullen, P McNamara S Carrabine, P O'Connor, P Kilcoyne, G Kelly, D Cummins, N Ewing, L Gaughan, C Lally, S Coen.

Subs: P Hughes for D Cummins (Ht), R Murphy for N Mullen (52), K Cawley for N Ewing (54), D Quinn for C Lally (65).

Referee: K Faloon, Armagh.

More on this topic

Cody blasts ‘hilarious’ rule changes, Horgan conquers ‘hurricane’: The weekend’s GAA talking pointsCody blasts ‘hilarious’ rule changes, Horgan conquers ‘hurricane’: The weekend’s GAA talking points

UL complete five-in-a-row of Ashbourne Cup final wins over UCCUL complete five-in-a-row of Ashbourne Cup final wins over UCC

Offaly fend off tremendous Louth fightbackOffaly fend off tremendous Louth fightback

Hurling League wrap: Wicklow take huge step towards Division 2A survivalHurling League wrap: Wicklow take huge step towards Division 2A survival

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

What Manchester City’s European ban could mean for clubWhat Manchester City’s European ban could mean for club

Leaders Leinster storm to victory over CheetahsLeaders Leinster storm to victory over Cheetahs

Hoops claim dramatic victory in Dublin derby despite difficult conditionsHoops claim dramatic victory in Dublin derby despite difficult conditions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for United to win at Chelsea to boost top-four hopesOle Gunnar Solskjaer calls for United to win at Chelsea to boost top-four hopes


Lifestyle

For those who enjoy encounters with flora, birds, marine, amphibian and avian varieties they don’t see every day, La Gomera, an island in the Canaries group, is a rewarding experience.Gomera: beautiful walking trails and a bohemian life

Jonathan deBurca Butler meets designer Claire Garvey, whose chic outfits are regularly donned by a host of famous faces, including Nile RogersGlitter jitterbug: Meet the Irish designer behind Julian Benson’s spectacular jackets

So you like Margaret Atwood? Marjorie Brennan offers tips for ten other books with interesting female characters at their coreMargaret Atwood fan? Here are ten more books written by women to check out

AS Joaquin Phoenix rose to the podium to collect his Academy Award for Best Actor, ears were peeled as the actor made his speech about inequality and our disconnect with the natural world.Paul McLauchlan: Leading men lead the way on Oscars red carpet

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »