Wicklow take first points from Sligo

Wicklow 1-15 - 1-10 Sligo

Sligo dropped their first points of the league after coming up against a Wicklow team which undoubtedly had the greater incentive to win at Aughrim.

Seanie Furlong scored 1-2 for the winners.

Having already lost their opening league match to Carlow, Davy Burke's men just could not afford a second loss if they are to keep their hopes of promotion alive.

But the men from Yeates country will wonder where it all went wrong for them as they played much better against the strong wind in the first half than they did with it on the changeover.

Full forward Cian Lally gave the westerners an early lead with a quick point after two minutes, but Seanie Furlong rocked them moments later when he fielded a high ball from Andy Maher, rounded the Sligo keep before planting the ball in the net.

But Sligo were fired up to retaliate. They won a lot of possession and in the 15th minute they shook the home side as impressive wing-back Sean Carrabine blasted to the net after taking the pass from his full-forward Cian Lally. Sligo led by two points and thing did not look too bright for the Garden

Fortunately for Wicklow, they regained their composure for the last 14 minutes of the half. A succession of unanswered points from Dean Healy, Chris O'Brien, Andy Maher, Seanie Furlong, and Darren Hayden set them up for the second half with a 1-10 to 1-5 lead at the break.

Sligo sprang Pat Hughes from the bench for the second half and he immediately heralded his introduction with a signature point in the 39th minute.

Minutes later midfielder Dean Healy responded for Wicklow setting the pattern for the second half as they answered every Sligo advance.

Wicklow goalie Mark Jackson was brought forward to take every free, landing two crucial points while back in his own goal he brought off a crucial save from a stinging shot at the expense of a 45.

Then, in injury time, Mark Kenny and substitute Eoin Darcy added the two points that put the icing on this sweet victory.

Scorers for Wicklow: S Furlong 1-2, D Healy 0-3, M Jackson 0-2 (frees), M Kenny 0-2, C O'Brien 0-2 (1f), R Finn, E Darcy, A Maher and D Hayden 0-1 each

Scorers for Sligo: S Carrabine 1-0, P O'Connor 0-3 (2f), L Gaughan 0-3 (1f), A Devaney 0-2 (free and 45), C Lally and P Hughes 0-1 each.

Wicklow: M Jackson, A Maher, J Snell, J Hamilton, P O'Keane, D Keane, D Devereux, P O'Toole, D Healy, R Finn, M Kenny, D Hayden, S Furlong, C O'Brien, C Byrne.

Subs: E Darcy for C Byrne (60), P O'Rourke for A Maher, O Manning for J Hamilton (70), T Kearns for D Devereux (71), G Murphy for C O'Brien (74).

Sligo: A Devaney, JF Carr, E McGuinness, M Gordon N Mullen, P McNamara S Carrabine, P O'Connor, P Kilcoyne, G Kelly, D Cummins, N Ewing, L Gaughan, C Lally, S Coen.

Subs: P Hughes for D Cummins (Ht), R Murphy for N Mullen (52), K Cawley for N Ewing (54), D Quinn for C Lally (65).

Referee: K Faloon, Armagh.