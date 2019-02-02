Where counties go when they need a cauldron

Welcome to Hell: Are there genuine GAA cauldrons?

There is no such equivalent to the Ali Sami Yen Stadium - the former Galatasary SK’s home festooned with ‘Welcome To Hell’ banners - in the GAA world, but it is a peculiar fascination to note where county teams occasionally stage their games. Especially when they really need the points.

Limerick footballers are one such example. After scraping by London by a single point in the opening round, there is a sense that manager Billy Lee needs to harness every advantage. Therefore, they take Waterford out to the west of the county, out to Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale tomorrow, a late change from neighbouring Newcastlewest.

It’s not uncommon for games to be staged there. After all, it is football heartland. The crowds are decent and they host senior football county championship finals in recent times. The playing surface is great.

But there are other intangibles. The dressing rooms are too small. Visiting teams arrive and quite often have to tog out in the adjoining community centre with all sorts of people coming and going and privacy at a premium.

Other counties don’t have the opportunity to follow suit.

It’s a poor example given that every game, jumble sale and bingo night from now until forever will have to take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but at the Cork AGM in December, one West Cork delegate implored his

counterparts to throw a few football league games the way of Mallow and Clonakilty, instead of in front of dispassionate and miserly crowds in the city. It was a fine idea that received no backing whatsoever.

On Friday afternoon, Derry were forced to shift their fixture against London to Ballinascreen, with the snowfall at their Owenbeg venue outside Dungiven. It may have robbed them of something.

Derry’s dedicated county team training facility is by far the best-equipped of its type in Ulster with a stand, excellent media facilities and purpose-built gym that looks out onto the training field.

Until recently, Derry had a flawless record there with Championship wins over Sligo (2013), Wexford (2015), Meath and Louth (2016) along with league wins over Cork (2016) and Fermanagh (2016). Kildare ended their unbeaten record in the venue during last summer’s qualifiers.

Such a record might explain how Celtic Park in Derry city – a monument to Gaelic Games in a town slow to take to them – gently recedes into the background.

Out of four home games they have in the league, Celtic Park only gets one (Leitrim). Owenbeg was due to host two and the home of Glen Watty Graham’s in Maghera gets the other.

If there is a sense of sentimentality to that, bringing county football back to the foot of the Glenshane Pass, no such tokenism is in play in neighbouring Donegal.

Declan Bonner’s side have four games at home in this year’s Division 2 and while the games used to rotate between Ballybofey, Letterkenny and Ballyshannon, they have done away with the latter.

Martin McElhinney revealed a few years back that: “Donegal don’t even want to go to Ballyshannon, I think it is the worst place in Ireland, to be honest.”

Before their Super 8s defeat against Tyrone last summer, they hadn’t been beaten in Ballybofey for eight whole years since an extra-time Ulster Championship loss to Down in 2010. Compare that to Letterkenny.

They have been hosting back there since 2007 and in 14 games they have won two. The last was against Kerry, 13 seasons ago.

Then, there are the teams that seem to somehow abandon something that has worked for them. On occasion, Clare football has brought teams out to Milltown Malbay and the heartlands of the west of the county (what is it about the lure of the Atlantic?).

It worked to great effect as they squeezed Cork out in the McGrath Cup final in mid-January, but all of their home games this league are set for Ennis.

Galway are another county who enjoy their traditions and so Kerry will be guests in Tuam at the end of February.

A quick look around the place now and you would struggle to picture how it hosted the 1999 Connacht final. They had Tyrone out there last year in that famous game that Jim Gavin struggled to get footage of.

Perhaps there is something in the comfort of routine. Dublin have enjoyed the executive luxury of Croke Park since they began in February 2011 with a double-header against Cork in football and Tipperary in hurling.

The musical act that split those two games was Jedward, which has little relevance to their record but hey, is it not worth noting just for the sake of it anyway?

Monaghan beat them in a dead-rubber encounter last year but the last team to beat them before that in regulation games in Croke Park was Cork in 2014.

Other counties just simply prefer the routine of having one venue.

Mayo’s record in McHale Park in Castlebar isn’t anything to get excited about but when James Horan came to power in late 2010 he craved familiarity and routine and so, games in Ballina were over.

Tyrone has a rich football tradition in the east of the county and O’Neill Park in Dungannon and Fr Peter Campbell Park in Coalisland were regular venues for big games, but ever since the redevelopment of Healy Park in 2008, everything is hosted in Omagh.

The flip side of all of this is to see just what a team gets out of a win on the road to a venue you’d struggle to pick out on a map.

“Sometimes, the things that turn a season are the things that nobody else sees. You go to a game in some Godforsaken place on a miserable day, and you pull out a result that nobody else notices,” wrote former Kerry manager Jack O’Connor in his autobiography Keys To The Kingdom.

For us this year (2006) I think that day will be the league game against Monaghan in Scotstown… I got a feeling, driving to the ground in the morning. It was raining and when we got to Scotstown and looked at the place, I said to the lads that this was a cauldron. Eight thousand. Tight ground.

“This game is monumental lads,” I said in the dressing room. “If we get our arse out of here by one point, we’ll know a lot about ourselves.”

They won by a point. Colm Cooper in the second minute of additional-time.

They finished that season as All-Ireland champions.