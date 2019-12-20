News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'What a gift coming up to Christmas': Exiles tune in to 'Examiner' broadcast

Limerick's Seamus Flannagan and Tipperary’s Barry Heffernan in action at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Pic. Brian Arthur
By Stephen Barry
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 09:54 PM

Hurling fans across the world were able to get their fix before settling down to the business of boarding planes home for Christmas as the Irish Examiner broadcast Limerick's win over Tipperary.

The coverage of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League saw viewers from as far afield as Argentina, Bahrain, and Cambodia tune in to hear Anthony Daly join Colm O'Connor on commentary, as well as those in cities across the UK, US, and Australia.

"Watching in Argentina. What a gift coming up to Christmas. Luimneach abú! Hello to all in Doon," wrote Johnny Sweeney.

"Good man Dalo, great to be back in the action... Watching from sunny Bahrain," said Ciaran Hayes, while John Lyons was watching from "from less sunny Krakow".

Those with Limerick links were out in force, with Philip Lee watching in Salt Lake City. "Thanks for showing it. Luimneach Abú. Proud uncle to the two Casey brothers," he wrote.

Those nearer to the Gaelic Grounds who couldn't make it were tuned in too. Seamie O'Mahony said: "Limerick's biggest fan Odhran watching. Seven years old, in bed sick, couldn’t make it down. Great coverage, Limerick abú."

You can watch back the Irish Examiner's live coverage below:


For mobile users who can't view the above stream, you can watch it on the Irish Examiner Sport Facebook page.

TOPIC: GAA

