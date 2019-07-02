News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wexford snatch win from Louth in Leinster U20

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 11:35 PM

Leinster U20FC

Louth 0-16 - 3-10 Wexford

Wexford needed a Jamie Myler penalty deep into additional time to withstand a brave comeback from Louth to advance to a semi-final against Dublin. Brendan Kehoe will be perplexed at his side letting a 10-point lead slip after the resumption but Louth gave themselves a mountain to climb after gifting their visitors two first half goals.

Jamie Myler introduced himself to the game with a free before his speculative shot went under the grasp of Louth net minder Cillian Rice. Louth mounted a mini revival with Keelan O’Neill and John Gallagher engineering well-worked scores.

Just before half time Dan Corcoran punched the ball into his own net and Wexford led at the break 2-7 to 0-5 . Ignited by a brace by full forward Conor Gillespie, Louth surged back into the game, Outscoring the visitors 9-1 in the third quarter.

John Gallagher pointed five times in the second half for Louth and replacement Shane Hickey made it a one point game and Louth soon leveled from another Fearghal Malone 45. Malone then gave away possession from a free which resulted in Wexford going the other end to win the crucial penalty. Myler coolly dispatched.

Scorers for Louth: J Gallagher 0-6 (2f), F Malone 0-3 (2 45’), C Gillespie 0-2, L Jackson, S Hickey, K O’Neill, E Callaghan and L Grey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: J Myler 2- 3 (1-0 pen, 1f ) Own Goal, S Nolan 0-2(2f), L Coleman, E Minogue, S Forde M Molloy and D Brooks (145) 0-1 each

LOUTH:

C Rice; D Corcoran, J Mee, O Lennon; L Grey, E Callaghan, C McGlynn; F Malone, P Hawkins; B McKenna, L Jackson, G Gartland; K O’Neill, C Gillespie, J Gallagher.

Subs: D McKenny for Lennon (14), C Keenan for McKenna (19) S Hickey for Jackson (50), A Hanratty for Garland (63).

WEXFORD:

D Brooks; L O’Connor, G Sheehan, C Kavanagh; B Byrne, E Porter, E Minogue; B Maddock, L Coleman; D McVeigh, A Hogan, M Molloy; J Myler, S Forde, S Nolan.

Subs: K Pierce for Porter (8 mins), J Kelly for McVeigh blood (18), J Kelly for Hogan (50) P Kelly for Maddock (50) C Kirwan for Kavanagh black card (57), D Doyle for M Veigh (62), N O’Connor for Coleman (64).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).

