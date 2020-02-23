News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wexford score 2-9 before first London point in demolition job

By Brendan Furlong
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 03:42 PM

Wexford 4-14 - 1-9 London

Wexford showed all their class as they eased to a comfortable 14-point victory over a poor London outfit in this Division 4 game at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Mark Rossiter scored two goals.
Wexford hit the front with a Jonathan Bealin point within 60 seconds of the start, and such was their early dominance by the 15th minute they had stormed into a 2-6 to 0-0 lead, the goals coming through a close-range finish from midfielder Eoghan Nolan and Mark Rossiter, who finished a cross to the corner of the net.

The home side were creating an abundance of chances with Ben Brosnan picking off some delightful points, while in between, the visitor's keeper Noel Maher saved superbly from both Brosnan and Niall Hughes.

Wexford had gone on to build a lead of 2-9 to 0-0, before London eventually opened their account through a Maher pointed 45, but they could only manage one further point before the break, through full-forward Christopher Duggan, leaving it 2-11 to 0-2 at the interval.

Although London showed more urgency on the resumption with corner-forward Liam Gavaghan pointing a free, the Wexford response was swift with Brosnan adding a pointed free in their first real second-half attack. With Hughes having a towering game in midfield, the big midfielder set up a move culminating in Rossiter splendidly finishing to the net from 14 meters.

Paul Galvin’s men were in total control as Glen Malone added his side's fourth goal in the 48th minute, finishing a move which he had initiated in midfield. While London responded with points through Sean Hickey, Ronan Slone, and Charles Doherty, they had to wait until additional time for their goal with Gavaghan applying the finish from close range.

Scorers for Wexford: B Brosnan 0-8 (3f, 2 45s), M Rossiter 2-0, E Nolan 1-1, G Malone 1-0, T Byrne 0-2 (1f), C Carty, J Bealin, J Dunne 0-1 each.

Scorers for London: L Gavaghan 1-2 (0-2 fs), C Duggan, S Hickey 0-2 each, N Maher (45), R Slone, C Doherty 0-1 each.

Wexford: I Meehan; C Carty, G Sheehan, J Rossiter; E Porter, R Barron, B Malone; E Nolan, N Hughes; J Bealin, G Malone, T Byrne; C Devitt, M Rossiter, B Brosnan.

Subs: O Foley for Sheehan (48), R Crosbie for Brosnan (55), L Coleman for Hughes (56), S Ryan for Rossiter (61), J Dunne for Nolan (61).

London: N Maher; P Butler, M Moynihan, C O’Neill; R Slone, D Carabine, E Walsh; E Flanagan, C Doherty; S Nolan, J Hynes, T Clarke; Ferghal McMahon, C Duggan, L Gavaghan.

Subs: R Jones for Butler (18), R Forde for Clarke (ht), S Hickey for O’Neill (ht), L Gallagher for Nolan (49), L Turley for McMahon (60).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).

