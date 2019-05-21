NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Wexford school comes from 26 points behind to win Leinster semi-final

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 11:05 AM

A Wexford school has produced a stunning 30-point turnaround to win a Leinster B schools semi-final.

The first-year footballers of Enniscorthy CBS couldn't have expected anything but defeat when they trailed Coláiste Choilm Tullamore by 5-11 to no-score at half-time - a whopping 26-point deficit.

And in a match without a wind to favour either side.

But while Enniscorthy vowed to give everything in the second-half, their opponents took off some of their best players, and the lead began to fall.

By the time Tullamore began to bring their main-men back on, it was too late, and Enniscorthy ran out four-point winners, 11-1 to 6-12 - a total of 34 points to 30.

At the very least, they'll know nothing is impossible when they go out to play Ashbourne in the final.

