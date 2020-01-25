Wexford off to winning start with convincing 11-point victory over Laois

Wexford 2-27 - 2-16 Laois

Davy Fitzgerald’s Slaneysiders got their Allianz NHL Division 1 campaign off to a winning start with a convincing 11-point victory over Laois at MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday evening.

In what was the 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup champions first game at their county ground since last summer’s stunning win against Dublin, Wexford made it two wins from two at the Portlaoise venue having pipped Galway to the Walsh Cup title last weekend.

Three goals in three minutes of first-half injury-time, two for the visitors and a fortunate second for the home side, meant that just two points separated the sides following an entertaining half of hurling.

The Leinster champions took full advantage of the wind behind their backs in the closing half to finish with 11 points to spare over a diminished Laois side featuring just seven starters from their All-Ireland Quarter-Final loss to Tipperary.

Eddie Brennan’s dogged hurlers went toe-to-toe with Wexford in the opening half. Backed by a stiff breeze and Rowland’s monstrous puck-outs, Laois struck for the opening goal of the night when Stephen Bergin squared to Willie Dunphy 16 minutes in.

Frees from Jack O’Connor and Ross King kept the scoreboard ticking over in the opening moiety as Laois held a slender one-point lead as the sides headed for additional time at the end of the half. However, Wexford struck for a quick brace through Conor McDonald and Aidan Nolan before All-Star nominee goalkeeper Enda Rowland’s searching ball forward was dropped into the Wexford net by his opposing number one.

Now wind-assisted, Wexford slowly put their stamp on the proceedings through the influence of Paudie Foley, Rory O’Connor, Cathal Dunbar and Paul Morris. Laois kept in touch with five more from the impressive King, but Wexford duly pulled clear to finish 11 points clear of the O’Moore men by the final whistle.

A trip to Parnell Park awaits the Laois hurlers next weekend while Wexford host Clare at Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

Wexford scorers: J O’Connor (0-6 frees); C McDonald (1-3); P Morris (0-4); R O’Connor, C Dunbar and P Foley (frees) (0-3 each); A Nolan (1-0); L Og McGovern and K Foley (0-2 each); S Murphy (0-1).

Laois scorers: R King (0-11, 7 frees); E Rowland (1-1, 1 free); W Dunphy (1-0); A Bergin, J Kelly, E Gaughan and J Keyes (0-1 each).

Wexford: M Fanning, S Donohoe, L Ryan, J O'Connor, D Reck, S Murphy, P Foley, K Foley, J O'Connor, L Og McGovern, R O'Connor, A Nolan, A Rochford, C McDonald, P Morris.

Subs: C Dunbar for Nolan (48), H Kehoe for J O'Connor (62), S Reck for Donohoe (65), S Casey for R O'Connor (66), J Cullen for D Reck (67).

Laois: E Rowland, L Senior, R Mullaney, D Hartnett, J Kelly, P Delaney, C McEvoy, F C Fennell, C Comerford, A Bergin, P Purcell, J Ryan, R King, W Dunphy, S Bergin.

Subs: F Flanagan for Comerford (38), J Keyes for Dunphy (52), E Gaughan for Bergin (52), A Connolly for Senior (65), C Stapleton for Kelly (66).

Ref: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)