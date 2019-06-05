News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wexford footballer signs Sydney Swans deal

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 12:33 PM

Wexford footballer Barry O'Connor has signed a contract with the Sydney Swans.

The 20-year-old midfielder will join the Aussie Rules franchise in the autumn on a two-year international rookie deal.

O'Connor, from the St Martin's club, impressed during an AFL Combine in Dublin last November and a subsequent two-week trial in Sydney in April.

“Barry showed a lot of promise at an AFL Combine in Dublin and continued to impress in his two-week stint at the club earlier this year,” said Swans General Manager for Recruiting and List Strategy Kinnear Beatson.

“He’s consistently displayed strong athletic qualities for a 193-centimetre player, and he’s very skilled by hand and foot.

“Not only has he shown plenty of potential to develop skills that are transferrable between Gaelic football and Australian Rules Football, there is a lot to like about his ability to make the right decision under pressure, as demonstrated in a series of grid games at the AFL Combine in Dublin and while training with the Swans Academy.

“Barry is also a very hard worker and a great person to have around the group, so he’ll be a tremendous asset to the club come his arrival in late October or early November.

“His character, personality, and determination to succeed are very similar to fellow Irishman Colin O’Riordan, so it provides great confidence that he will give it everything he has in order to be successful.”

Tipperary-native O'Riodan has played eight senior matches since joining in November 2015.

READ MORE

Decision on Canning so crucial as Galway holding out for a hero

Dalo's Hurling Show: Tipp quench the inferno. Kiely's statement. The Déise inquest

Derek McGrath and Ger Cunningham review the weekend's hurling with Anthony Daly

More on this topic

Patrick Horgan and Martin Reilly named Players of the Month

Dalo's Hurling Show: Tipp quench the inferno, Kiely's statement and the Déise inquest

Championship talking points: Terrific Tipperary rest for a week and sit down to a rich diet of praise

Ó Muircheartaigh fires An Ghaeltacht to glory

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Jordan Henderson sits out England training ahead of flight to Portugal

Bayern Munich yet to bid for Sane – Rummenigge

Former UEFA president Lennart Johansson dies

Patrick Horgan and Martin Reilly named Players of the Month


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

Tribute to a golden voice: NCH to celebrate life of Tenor Frank Patterson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »