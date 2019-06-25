News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wexford dealt suspension blow ahead of Leinster final

Wexford's Aidan Nolan is red carded by referee Fergal Horgan after the final whistle. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 02:16 PM

Davy Fitzgerald will have to plan for Sunday's Leinster final without Aidan Nolan who has received a two-game suspension after being red carded after the full-time whistle against Kilkenny.

Fergal Horgan included the incident in his match report and Nolan was issued the ban by the CHC for "'abusive language towards a referee".

The news means that Wexford will have to plan without the Halfway House Bunclody clubman for the rematch against the Cats in Sunday's provincial decider in Croke Park.

Wexford meet Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC final for the first time since 2008 after a dramatic round robin phase saw the pair advance on scoring difference after they finished level on points with Dublin and Galway.

Nolan has the option of appealing the ban.

READ MORE

GAA reject request to move throw-in time for Kildare qualifier against Tyrone

More on this topic

Camogie: Wexford’s Foxe only looking to road ahead

Respect for all who thrived in frenzied Wexford cauldron

Wexford and Kilkenny to meet in Leinster final after dramatic draw

I’d be surprised if Davy’s on the sideline again this summer

Aidan NolanWexford GAALeinster finalKilkennyGAAHurlingTOPIC: Wexford GAA

More in this Section

Cricket legend Lara in Indian hospital after health scare

GAA reject request to move throw-in time for Kildare qualifier against Tyrone

Chelsea receive permission to talk to Derby boss Frank Lampard

Klitschko reveals escape from boat fire


Lifestyle

Cork media go head to head in triathlon relay

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »