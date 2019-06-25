Wexford dealt suspension blow ahead of Leinster final

Davy Fitzgerald will have to plan for Sunday's Leinster final without Aidan Nolan who has received a two-game suspension after being red carded after the full-time whistle against Kilkenny.

Fergal Horgan included the incident in his match report and Nolan was issued the ban by the CHC for "'abusive language towards a referee".

The news means that Wexford will have to plan without the Halfway House Bunclody clubman for the rematch against the Cats in Sunday's provincial decider in Croke Park.

Wexford meet Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC final for the first time since 2008 after a dramatic round robin phase saw the pair advance on scoring difference after they finished level on points with Dublin and Galway.

Nolan has the option of appealing the ban.