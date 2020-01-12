Wexford champions advance to meet Na Gaeil in historic All-Ireland final

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown (Wexford) 1-7 Blackhill Emeralds (Monaghan) 1-6

Tadhg Cody struck the 56th-minute winner as Rathgarogue-Cushinstown advanced to meet Na Gaeil in the All-Ireland JFC Final.

They are the first Wexford club to reach an All-Ireland club football final after beating Monaghan champions Blackhill in Newbridge on Saturday.

It threatened to reach half-time locked at two points apiece in heavy rain before a flurry of goals. Bernard Furlong netted for the Wexford champions but Blackhill went straight up the field to equalise through Jason Finnegan.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown kicked on through three frees from Daire Bolger and a superb Daniel Martin Carroll point, while two Philip Donnelly frees kept Blackhill within two with 10 to play, 1-6 to 1-4.

Substitute Andrew Burns knocked over a free before Thomas Courtney levelled the scores to set up a dramatic finale.

It was then that Cody proved the history-maker for Rathgarogue-Cushinstown and Wexford.

Scorers for Rathgarogue-Cushinstown: D Bolger (0-4 frees); B Furlong (1-0); J Dunne, D Martin Carroll, T Cody (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackhill Emeralds: J Finnegan (1-0); P Donnelly (0-3 frees); D Daly (free), A Burns (free), T Courtney (0-1 each).