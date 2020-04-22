Westlife rescheduling means Cork GAA won't lose out on gig revenue

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted Ed Sheeran in 2018.

The rescheduling of Westlife's two Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts means Cork GAA will not lose out on the €750k it expects to pocket from the gigs.

Initially scheduled for Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29, there were fears Westlife’s two Cork shows would be cancelled, rather than postponed, following the Government’s decision to ban large-scale public gatherings until September 1.

But the announcement this Wednesday afternoon that Westlife will honour their commitment to appear at Páirc Uí Chaoimh - the gigs will now take place on August 27/ 28 of 2021 - is welcome news for Cork GAA and the approximately €750k budgeted for arising from the boyband’s two Leeside gigs.

The ongoing suspension of GAA activity means Cork finances are facing another turbulent year.

In 2019, Cork County Board recorded an overall deficit of €559k. Bringing the county board accounts, which are separate to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, out of the red in 2020 will be nigh impossible.

Income from gate receipts last year totalled €785k, but this season's Cork championships, if played at all, will be run off in a heavily condensed format. Either way, there will be a cliff-edge fall in terms of the money the board takes in from gate receipts.

No ticket exchange will be required for the rescheduled Westlife dates. All tickets are valid for the new dates, subject to licence.