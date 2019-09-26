News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
West Cork make full use of blistering start

By Rory Noonan
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 12:00 AM

West Cork 3-13 Éire Óg 1-7

West Cork are through to the Cork ladies SFC final after their win over Éire Óg at Cloughduv last night.

The divisional side will be out to avenge their loss in the final to Mourneabbey after their deserved win over the Ovens outfit.

With Áine O’Sullivan and Laura O’Mahony leading by example, the West Cork outfit never trailed and with 17 minutes gone they were 1-4 to 0-1 up, with O’Sullivan scoring a goal and two points at that stage and Libby Coppinger getting the other two.

Éire Óg were unlucky not to pull a goal back when Aoife Scally’s effort came back off the upright, before Eimear Scally got their second point. She was on target again, but a strong finish to the half saw West Cork lead 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time.

Two more from Eimear reduced the deficit, but O’Sullivan kept the scoreboard ticking over at the other end, even having the luxury of missing a penalty.

Coppinger added their second goal, before Rebecca Sheehan pulled one back for Éire Óg, to make it 2-13 to 1-6.

O’Sullivan got her second goal and the last score to see her side advance to the final in two weeks time.

Scorers for West Cork: A O’Sullivan 2-7 (6f), L Coppinger 1-2, D Kiely, N Cotter, C O’Leary, E Kiely 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: R Sheehan 1-0, Eimear Scally 0-6 (5f), E Cleary 0-1.

WEST CORK: M O’Brien (Clonakilty); S Courtney (Castlehaven), S Hayes (Rosscarbery), C O’Shea (Beara); E Kiely (Valley Rovers), E Spillane (Bantry Blues), C Maguire (Rosscarbery); N Cotter (Beara), M Duggan (Dohenys); L O’Mahony (O’Donovan Rossa), C O’Leary (Clonakilty), D Kiely (Valley Rovers); L Coppinger (St Colum’s), A O’Sullivan (Beara), F Keating (Courcey Rovers).

Subs: L Coakley (Bantry) for C O’Leary (48m), R Murphy (Bantry) for E Kiely (50m), E Murphy (Bantry) for D Kiely (55m), A Leonard (Ilen Rovers) for C O’Shea (57m).

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; Aobha Hickey, E Scally, M Cahalane; A O’Connell, I Sheehan, Allanah Hickey; A Nic A Bhaird, L Cleary; S Cronin, E Cleary, G Collins; M Kelly, Eimear Scally, A Scally.

Subs: A Cronin for G Collins (ht), R Sheehan for M Kelly (50m).

Ref: Damian Taffe, Passage.

