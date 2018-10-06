West Cork chasing history against mighty Mourneabbey

By Ger McCarthy

West Cork will attempt to thwart Mourneabbey’s bid for a fifth Cork LGFA SFC title in as many years, in today’s s county final, at CIT (4pm).

Brian McCarthy and his management team, of Denis Enright and Anne O’Grady, have guided the divisional side to a first county final appearance, after semi-final defeats over the past two years.

“This is Cork ladies’ football’s signature club fixture, so the spotlight will be on both teams,” the West Cork manager said.

“But we have to make sure that our girls perform. All of our inter-county players should be able to help our younger squad members, considering the experience they have.

“I’m sure Mourneabbey will be as nervous as us, even though they are going for five-in-a-row. There will be pressure on them, as they are the county champions, raging-hot favourites, and have ambitions of progressing beyond Munster and another crack at an All-Ireland title.

“West Cork’s season ends on Saturday, no matter what (a divisional team cannot represent their county in the Munster Championship), so we will be looking to go out on a high.”

So, what would a West Cork victory mean?

A rural region, with a growing population of young female footballers, would be energised by a senior county final success, something McCarthy and his management team are eager to deliver.

“We can see the amount of talent developing within our region. That talent is growing, thanks to the level of coaching players are receiving at their respective clubs.

“Representing West Cork in a senior championship, and going up against the likes of Mourneabbey and St Val’s, is a goal every player in our region should aspire to.

“A county final win would represent a huge boost to the continuing promotion of ladies’ football in West Cork. Football is progressing, with a lot of our clubs doing extremely well.

“Defeating Mourneabbey would be another plus point.”