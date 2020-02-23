News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'We’re the softest team in Ireland' - Kieran Kingston questions frees awarded against Cork hurlers

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 05:20 PM

With tongue firmly in cheek, Kieran Kingston described his Cork side as “the softest team in Ireland” as he criticised Seán Cleere’s refereeing in today’s defeat to Limerick.

Although Patrick Horgan fired over 15 frees, Aaron Gillane hit 11 for Limerick and Cork conceded more than the visitors in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan was also sent to the stand for approaching Cleere to complain about a decision not to award Cork a free in the first half. Kingston queried the amount of frees awarded against his men.

“Ye (media) guys probably have the stats, I think there was over 40 frees awarded today. I think we conceded 20-something of them and we’re ‘the softest team in Ireland’, as everybody knows.

“For us to concede that number of frees, you have to question it. We have to look at ourselves first, obviously, but coming down the stretch, there was a throw-in that went straight to the Limerick guy and the ball is put over the bar, things like that went against us.

“I think the last five or six frees went against us, and we have to look at that and see if it was deserved – if so, so be it, but that’s frustrating when the game is in the melting pot.”

In a week where Congress will vote on whether to get rid of the maor foirne rule, O’Sullivan’s dismissal for highlighting a foul on Shane Kingston will be highlighted.

“He was frustrated,” said Kingston. “There were two charges into the face, which he brought to the officials’ attention.

“I couldn’t hear exactly what was said, but that then leaves us disadvantaged, to make changes or anything you’re waiting until half-time or after the game or to have someone near you.”

