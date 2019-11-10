News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'Well deserved win sees champions Ballygunner through to another Munster final

Ballygunner's Michael Mahony shoots under pressure. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 03:17 PM

Ballygunner 0-17 - 0-9 Patrickswell

Ballygunner eased past Patrickswell to book their place in the Munster club final with 1,967 spectators seeing them prevail in a chilly Walsh Park.

Both sides struggled to find their range early on, with Ballygunner’s Pauric Mahony (free) the only scorer in the opening ten minutes.

Dessie Hutchinson added two quick points for the home side, whose experienced half-backs were the dominant line on the field. Hutchinson came close to a goal on 13 minutes but added another point soon after - 0-4 to no score at the end of the first quarter.

An Aaron Gillane free finally opened the ‘Well account on 20 minutes, with Mahony responding in kind and Hutchinson hitting another sweet point.

Diarmaid Byrnes’ long-range free and a good Gillane point made it 0-6 to 0-3 on 26 minutes, but Mahony snapped over a point in answer.

Patrickswell narrowed the gap with Gillane and John Flynn points, and one more Gillane free in injury-time made it 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

Michael Mahony resumed with a Ballygunner point and then took over, the midfielder stretching the Gunners’ lead with three more points from play - 0-11 to 0-6 they led on 43 minutes.

Kevin O’Brien of Patrickswell in action against Pauric Mahony of Ballygunner. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Kevin O’Brien of Patrickswell in action against Pauric Mahony of Ballygunner. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Gillane eventually opened the ‘Well account with a free on 44 minutes but Peter Hogan responded. Much like the first half, Ballygunner were in control: Barry O’Sullivan put six between them on 50 minutes, 0-13 to 0-7.

Pauric Mahony (free) and Shane O’Sullivan pushed the home side further in front; Jack Kelleher had Patrickswell’s second point of the half but six minutes left, but the Gunners led 0-15 to 0-8 and saw out the rest of the game with ease.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (4 frees) D. Hutchinson (0-5 each); M. Mahony (0-4); B. O’Sullivan, P. Hogan, S. O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Patrickswell: A. Gillane (3 frees)(0-5); J. Kelleher (0-2); D. Byrnes (free), J. Flynn (0-1 each).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe, E. Hayden, I. Kenny, B. O’Keeffe, S. O’Sullivan, P. Mahony (JC), B. Coughlan, P. Leavy, C. Sheahan, B. O’Sullivan, Pauric Mahony, M. Mahony, P. Hogan, T. O’Sullivan, D. Hutchinson.

Subs: K. Mahony for Hogan (58); JJ Hutchinson for T. O’Sullivan (60).

PATRICKSWELL: J. Gillane, S. O’Brien, N. Foley, T. Nolan, M. Carmody, D. Byrnes, P. Maher, J. Considine, C. Lynch (c), A. Gillane, T. O’Brien, J. Flynn, J. Kelleher, A. Carroll, K. O’Brien.

Subs: P. O’Brien for Carroll (41); L. Considine for T. O’Brien (47)

Referee: N. Wall (Cork).

