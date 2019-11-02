Weekend GAA previews: Provincial championships get underway as Kerry SFC replay down for decision

TODAY

Leinster Club JFC R1

Mooncoin (Kilkenny) v Rathgarogue-Cushinstown (Wexford), Dr Tierney Park, Graiguenamanagh (G Hurley), 1.30pm.

Verdict: Mooncoin.

Leinster Club JHC quarter-finals

Clann na nGael (Meath) v Cullion (Westmeath), Trim (A Kinahan), 12.30pm.

Verdict: Clann na nGael.

Naomh Bríd (Carlow) v Ballygarrett Réalt na Mara (Wexford), Fenagh (K Dooley), 1.30pm.

Verdict: Ballygarrett.

Fingallians (Dublin) v Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Lawless Memorial Park (C Flynn), 1.30pm.

Verdict: Conahy Shamrocks.

Clonguish Gaels (Longford) v Mountmellick (Laois), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (M Ryan), 1.30pm.

Verdict: Mountmellick.

Leinster Club IHC quarter-finals.

Tullaroan players and supporters celebrate winning the Kilkenny IHC

Rosenallis (Laois) v Tullaroan (Kilkenny), O’Moore Park (B Redmond), 1.30pm.

Verdict: Tullaroan.

Bray Emmets (Wicklow) v Scoil Uí Chonaill (Dublin), Aughrim (S Guinan), 1.30pm.

Verdict: Scoil Uí Chonaill.

Cloughbawn (Wexford) v Naas (Kildare), Enniscorthy (R Fitzsimons), 1.30pm.

Verdict: Cloughbawn.

Kildalkey (Meath) v Seir Kieran (Offaly), Trim (B Nea), 2.30pm.

Verdict: Kildalkey.

Connacht Club JFC quarter-finals.

Leitrim Gaels (Leitrim) v Tulsk (Roscommon), Dr Hyde Park (J Gilmartin), 2pm.

Verdict: Tulsk.

Glenamaddy (Galway) v Kilmaine (Mayo), Tuam Stadium (B Healy), 2pm.

Verdict: Glenamaddy.

Ulster Club JFC semi-finals.

Blackhill (Monaghan) v Killinkere (Cavan), Athletic Grounds (D O’Hare), 5pm.

Verdict: Blackhill.

Buncrana (Donegal) v Rock St Patrick’s (Tyrone), Celtic Park (S Laverty), 5pm.

Verdict: Rock St Patrick’s.

Ulster Club SFC quarter-final

Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh) v Clontibret (Monaghan), Athletic Grounds (S Hurson), 7pm.

Aaron Kernan of Crossmaglen Rangers and Oisin McGivern of Ballymacnab during the Armagh SFC final. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dessie Mone and Conor McManus are the two Clontibret players Crossmaglen will need to curtail. Should Crossmaglen enjoy any semblance of success in doing so then the Monaghan champions, managed by Cross native John McEntee, will struggle to post a match-winning tally.

Verdict: Crossmaglen Rangers.

Cork JBFC (Div) final: Goleen v St Michael’s, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5.15pm.

Verdict: Goleen.

Cork IFC final:

Knocknagree v Gabriel Rangers, Páirc Uí Rinn (C Dineen), 7pm.

It won’t have been easy this week for the Knocknagree contingent involved with Duhallow - Patrick Doyle, Michael Mahoney, Fintan O’Connor, Anthony O’Connor, and Kealan Buckley - to pick themselves up from the disappointment of a county senior final defeat. That said, there can be no greater motivation to succeed than the thought of two county final defeats in the space of six days. Both teams are already promoted to the new-look Premier intermediate championship in 2020.

Verdict: Knocknagree.

TOMORROW

Dublin SFC final:

Ballyboden St Enda’s v Thomas Davis, Parnell Park, 4pm.

Ballyboden are chasing the club’s fourth Dublin SFC title, their last won back in 2015. Thomas Davis are back in the Dublin showpiece for the first time in 28 years. As they did in the semi-final, Thomas Davis will need to be near flawless with their kick-out strategy and must again enforce their running game on the opposition. A tall order.

Verdict: Ballyboden St Enda’s

Kerry SFC semi-final replay

Bryan Sheehan of South Kerry and Alan O'Sullivan of Dr. Crokes contest a kickout during the Kerry County Senior Club Football Championship match between South Kerry and Dr Crokes at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Dr Crokes v South Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium (S Mulvihill), 2.30pm.

Johnny Buckley and David Shaw are injury concerns for Crokes. It is obvious they are not purring as smoothly as they had been in recent years, but their ability to rescue a four-point deficit in the second-half of extra-time last weekend again highlighted how difficult a side they are to overcome.

Verdict: Dr Crokes.

Tipperary SHC final

Borris-Ileigh v Kiladangan, Semple Stadium (F Horgan), 2.30pm.

Kiladangan, who lost the final in 2016, are chasing the club’s first Tipperary senior crown. Borris-Ileigh, who came up short in the 2017 decider, are bidding for title number seven. Kiladangan have plenty of potential match-winners in Willie Connors, Paul Flynn, and Billy Seymour. There’s more of an experienced feel to Borris-Ileigh, particularly running through their central spine, and that could prove crucial in determining the outcome.

Verdict: Borris-Ileigh.

Galway SFC final replay:

Corofin v Tuam Stars, Tuam Stadium (N Dempsey), 2pm.

Tuam won’t in anyway fear Corofin, not after having gone toe to toe with them for 60-plus minutes in the drawn game. It must surely be eating away at them, though, that they left a major scalp behind them a fortnight ago.

Verdict: Corofin.

Munster Club SHC quarter-final:

Sixmilebridge (Clare) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Sixmilebridge (K Jordan, Tipperary), 1.30pm.

A repeat of the 2017 Munster club semi-final, which Ballygunner won by a point. Sixmilebridge failed to win a game during their last two Munster sojourns (2015 and ‘17). They’ll want to rectify that. To do so, they must curb the influence of Ballygunner sharpshooters Pauric Mahony, Peter Hogan, and Dessie Hutchinson.

Verdict: Ballygunner.

Munster Club IHC quarter-finals

Blackrock celebrate winning the Limerick Premier IHC title at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Joel Slattery

Blackrock (Limerick) v Fr O’Neill’s (Cork), Kilfinane (P Kelly, Tipperary), 1.30pm.

Home advantage will be a help for Blackrock but unlikely to be enough to see them past a Fr O’Neill’s side who were excellent when claiming Cork Premier IHC honours.

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s

Ballysaggart (Waterford) v Causeway (Kerry), Fraher Field, Dungarvan (J Murphy, Limerick). 1.30pm.

Causeway won’t need telling that to extend their Munster campaign beyond tomorrow they will need to stifle the Bennett brothers, Kieran, Stephen, and Shane.

Verdict: Ballysaggart.

Connacht Club SFC quarter-finals.

Tourlestrane (Sligo) v Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon), Markievicz Park (J Henry), 2pm.

Having poured so much of themselves into delivering their club a first Roscommon SFC title, one wonders how much the Pádraig Pearses players have left in the tank for this maiden provincial campaign.

Verdict: Tourlestrane

Glencar-Manorhamilton (Leitrim) v Ballintubber (Mayo), Elverys MacHale Park (B Judge), 2pm.

Ballintubber are looking to add provincial silverware to the five Mayo titles captured this decade. They shouldn’t encounter many difficulties here.

Verdict: Ballintubber.

Ulster Club IFC quarter-finals.

Kinawley Brian Borus (Fermanagh) v Glenn John Martins (Down), Brewster Park (E McFeely), 12.30pm.

Verdict: Glenn John Martins .

Magheracloone (Monaghan) v O’Brien’s Foreglen (Derry), Inniskeen (C Dourneen), 2.30pm.

Verdict: Magheracloone.

Naomh Séamas (Antrim) v Naomh Náille (Donegal), Corrigan Park (K Faloon), 2.30pm.

Verdict: Naomh Séamas

Galbally Pearses (Tyrone) v Laragh United (Cavan), Healy Park (A Marron), 2.30pm.

Verdict: Galbally Pearses.

Ulster Club SFC quarter-finals:

Castlerahan (Cavan) v Naomh Conaill (Donegal), Kingspan Breffni Park (C Branagan), 2.30pm.

Ciaran Thompson of Naomh Conaill lifts the Dr Maguire cup after the Donegal SFC final second replay against Gaoth Dobhair. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

A very big ask for Naomh Conaill who were crowned Donegal champions just three days ago and are playing their fourth game in 15 days tomorrow. Castlerahan, led by Cian Mackey and Oisin O’Connell, will look to capitalise on their opponents’ busy schedule of late.

Verdict: Castlerahan

Kilcoo (Down) v O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt (Derry), Páirc Esler (J McQuillan), 2.30pm.

This is the seventh time this decade that Kilcoo are representing Down in the provincial championship. They reached the Ulster final in 2012 and 2016 and will be looking to embark on a similar run in the weeks ahead. O’Donovan Rossa, meanwhile, are in bonus territory having recently won their first Derry title since 1978.

Verdict: Kilcoo.

Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) v Trillick (Tyrone), Brewster Park (N Mckenna), 2.30pm.

The Brennans, Lee and Rory, and the Donnellys, Richie and Mattie, provide a strong backbone to this Trillick side. This is Derrygonnelly’s fifth successive year to compete in Ulster. They managed only one win between 2015-18.

Verdict: Trillick.

Leinster Club SHC quarter-finals

Clonkill (Westmeath) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), TEG Cusack Park (J Heffernan), 1.30pm.

A quick turnaround for Ballyhale having retained their Kilkenny title last weekend. Clonkill looked impressive when successfully defending their county title but tomorrow’s assignment represents a different level to anything they have faced this year.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks

St Mullins’ (Carlow) v Cuala (Dublin), Netwatch Cullen Park (M Murtagh), 2pm.

It remains to be seen if Con O’Callaghan has recovered from the leg injury which sidelined him early on in Cuala’s Dublin final win a fortnight ago. It may well be a case that they do not need him here.

Verdict: Cuala

Rathdowney Errill (Laois) v St Rynagh’s, O’Moore Park (G McGrath), 2.30pm.

Rathdowney Errill are backboned by a number of Laois seniors, namely Jack Kelly, Paddy Purcell, Ross King, and Mark Kavanagh. They will ask plenty of questions of the Offaly champions.

Verdict: St Rynagh’s

Connacht Club IHC semi-final: Tooreen (Mayo) v Robert Emmetts (London), Athleague (L Gordon), 1pm.

Verdict: Robert Emmetts

Cork JAFC semi-final

St Michael’s v St James’, Ovens (T Hayes), 3pm.

Verdict: St James’

Cork JBHC Divisional final

Ballyhea v Aghabullogue, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

Verdict: Ballyhea.

Cork JAHC final

Russell Rovers v Carraig na bhFear, Páirc Uí Rinn (M Maher), 3.45pm.

A repeat of the East Cork hurling final, which Russell Rovers edged. Russell Rovers are bidding to go one step further than 12 months ago when they came up short to Cloughduv in the county decider.

Verdict: Russell Rovers