Weekend GAA previews: Cork and Limerick set for double-header

John Fogarty previews the weekend's GAA fixtures.

SATURDAY

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League final

Limerick v Cork, LIT Gaelic Grounds 7.30pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary). Live on Irish Examiner Sport Facebook

Two weeks out from the start of the league, both teams can approach this with abandon although there is still an experimental feel to each line-up, a little less so with the home team.

The more Limerick win, the more they are pushing themselves from a winter of discontent.

Cork have shown they are developing depth with the sides they have been fielding in their outings but Limerick will be sharpened by the run-out against Clare.

Verdict: Limerick

McGrath Cup final

Limerick v Cork, LIT Gaelic Grounds 5.30pm (B. Griffin, Kerry)

Although Clare are missing some key players this season, Limerick’s victory over them before Christmas was a surprising one.

It was a scalp to add to Tipperary’s last year and they followed up with another against Waterford but there shouldn’t be another one here. Cork have to be sharp from the outset in Division 3 and they will give another example of that keenness here.

Verdict: Cork

O’Byrne Cup SF semi-finals

Offaly v Westmeath, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 2pm (D. Fedigan, Louth)

Should be a tasty enough contest here between an Offaly team who will consider themselves promotion prospects in Division 3 and defending champions Westmeath who again look to have had another good pre-season. Offaly can pip their neighbours.

Verdict: Offaly

Longford v Dublin, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (A. Coyne, Westmeath)

It will be interesting to see what management team never mind what on-field one Dessie Farrell will produce in Longford. The home county are down several players but they will be more cohesive than the visiting outfit.

Verdict: Longford

AIB All-Ireland Club IFC semi-finals

Mattock Rangers (Louth) v Magheracloone (Monaghan), Crossmaglen 1.30pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary)

There’s still plenty of class in the likes of Tommy Freeman to bring the Monaghan club to Croke Park.

Verdict: Magheracloone

Oughterard (Galway) v Templenoe (Kerry), Kilmallock 2pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin)

Most have Oughterard written off but there is promise in their ranks and yet not enough to do serious damage to a second-in-a-lifetime Templenoe side as the next generation of Spillanes bid for more success.

Verdict: Templenoe

All-Ireland Club JFC semi-finals

Kilmaine (Mayo) v Na Gaeil (Kerry), Cusack Park Ennis 1.30pm (P. Maguire, Longford)

Both provincial titles came easy for the clubs although there is a concern about Jack Barry’s fitness for Na Gaeil. These are the occasions you don’t miss, though, and the Tralee men have the minerals to claim a final spot.

Verdict: Na Gaeil.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown (Wexford) v Blackhill (Monaghan), St Conleth’s Park 1.30pm (B. Judge, Sligo)

Blackhill came through a sticky enough Ulster campaign and that level of competition can stand to them here.

Verdict: Blackhill

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup, Round 1

QUB v TU Dublin, The Dub 2pm

Verdict: QUB.

SUNDAY

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup semi-final

Tyrone v Down, Athletic Grounds 2pm

Tyrone thrive in this competition and there has been no indication that they won’t again to win through to face Derry.

Verdict: Tyrone.

Walsh Cup semi-finals

Kilkenny v Wexford, John Lockes Callan 2pm (S. Stack, Dublin)

The change of venue from Nowlan Park suggests neither team will be giving anything away to the other ahead of their Division 1, Group 2 in the coming weeks. Wexford may have a couple more familiar faces to seal the win.

Verdict: Wexford.

Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park 2pm (P. Murphy, Carlow)

Dublin are moving well at the moment and their recent matches can benefit them against a cold Galway team.

Verdict: Dublin

Kehoe Cup final

Antrim v Offaly, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (J. McGrath, Westmeath)

A useful run-out for this pair ahead of Division 2A campaign. Offaly need silverware more than Antrim.

Verdict: Offaly.

FBD Insurance Connacht semi-finals

Leitrim v Roscommon, Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 2pm

Roscommon are in a coping process but the away win over Sligo last weekend can be followed up with another.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Mayo v Galway, Elverys MacHale Park 2pm.

Both managers have named relatively strong teams for this one, which may mean more to Mayo in light of how patchy their home record is. Galway are going to need time to recalibrate to a more attacking style.

Verdict: Mayo.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup

Group D, Round 1

UCD v IT Carlow, Belfield 12.30pm

Verdict: IT Carlow

Group A, Round 1

DCU DE v UL, DCU Sportsgrounds 1pm

Verdict: UL

Trinity College v Maynooth University, Santry Avenue 2pm

Verdict: Maynooth University

Group B, Round 1

TU Dublin v Mary Immaculate College, Grangegorman 2pm

Verdict: Mary Immaculate.

LIT v WIT, Limerick IT 2pm

Verdict: LIT.

Group C, Round 1

NUIG v UCC, Dangan 2pm

Verdict: UCC

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup, Round 1

NUIG v UCC, Dangan 4pm

Verdict: UCC

IT Tralee v IT Carlow, Austin Stack Park 2pm

Verdict: IT Tralee

IT Sligo v UL, IT Sligo Grounds 2pm

Verdict: UL

Athlone IT v Letterkenny IT, AIT GAA Pitch 2pm

Verdict: Letterkenny IT

UCD v University of Ulster, Belfield 2.15pm

Verdict: UCD

Maynooth University v St Mary’s, Maynooth University North Campus 2pm

Verdict: Maynooth University

DCU DE v Garda College, DCU Sportsgrounds 3pm

Verdict: DCU DE