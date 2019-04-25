Website glitch sees fans overcharged

A glitch on the tickets.ie website saw Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford supporters overcharged when purchasing Munster SHC tickets yesterday morning.

Munster hurling championship tickets went on sale at 10am, but it soon became apparent that those wishing to purchase adult stand tickets to Tipperary’s first two games — away to Cork and home to Waterford on May 12 and 19, respectively — were being charged the match-day rate of €25 and not the pre-purchase price of €20.

Munster GAA officials were alerted to the issue at five minutes past 10 and quickly made contact with tickets.ie to have the problem remedied.

Tickets.ie put out a tweet shortly after to “apologise for any inconvenience caused with Munster GAA tickets”, instructing affected patrons to email orders@tickets.ie to secure their refund.

Ed Donnelly of Munster GAA said 24 orders contained an incorrect overcharge.

“People knew tickets were going on sale on Wednesday morning and so were quite eager to get in early and get the best tickets. When they went to buy an adult stand ticket for either of Tipperary’s opening two games, it said ‘match-day, €25’. It should have said pre-purchase for €20. People went ahead and purchased the tickets, but then queried that they should only have been paying €20 as was listed on the Munster GAA website.

It was classified wrong on tickets.ie, but was rectified within minutes. For the 24 affected orders, they paid an extra €5 on each adult stand ticket, but will be refunded.

In the first six hours that Munster championship tickets were on sale, Donnelly reckons in and around 8,000 tickets were purchased.

Tickets for both of Waterford’s home games in the provincial hurling championship aren’t on public sale due to restricted capacity at Walsh Park. Similarly, stand tickets for both of Clare’s home games in Cusack Park are being made available through clubs. Terrace tickets, however, for the visits of Tipp and Cork to Ennis can be purchased online.

Ticket prices for Munster SHC games are €20 for an adult stand ticket and €15 for terrace. It is €5 for U16s, while a student/OAP concession of €5 will apply with valid ID at a designated turnstile. These prices are pre-purchase prices, applicable until midnight of the night before the game. All adult ticket prices increase by €5 on the day.