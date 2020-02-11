News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'We kept our composure' - Stephen Coen delighted as hard graft pays off for Mayo

Stephen Coen of Mayo in action against Thomas O’Reilly, left, and Bryan McMahon of Meath during the Allianz Football League clash. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
By Paul Keane
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 05:00 AM

Stephen Coen has revealed his delight that hard graft has become Mayo’s calling card.

The Allianz League title holders ground out a one-point win over Meath having trailed by that same margin with 68 minutes on the clock.

They similarly snatched a draw in Round 1 against Donegal thanks to a 78th-minute James Durcan goal.

Boss James Horan that his team are “not playing near to where we can”, but said he is delighted with their attitude.

Midfielder Coen agreed and said they’ve shown true grit so far in the campaign.

“We could have got frustrated against Meath, especially in the second half, because we created a lot of chances and just didn’t take them,” he said.

But overall I think we kept our composure. A big point that James made was graft, and he’s spot on — it’s awful important in Division 1.

“A lot of these games are won by attitude and work-rate and I think we displayed that against Meath. We’d obviously be unhappy with the two goals we conceded.

“We definitely won’t want to look back at those on the video analysis, because it will highlight a lot of our errors in the game. But overall, we just worked hard in that game and thankfully got the win.”

Meath are at the foot of Division 1 with no wins, while Mayo are among four teams above them on three points each.

With Dublin, Tyrone, and Galway leading the way on four points, the title race remains wide open.

