'We got very sloppy': Horan not getting carried away by decisive win over NY

By John Fallon
Monday, May 06, 2019 - 10:15 AM

Mayo manager James Horan said they won’t be getting carried away with their 21-point win over New York and that they have plenty of room for improvement.

Mayo will remain in the United States until Thursday on a training camp after their facile 1-22 to 0-4 win over the Exiles at Gaelic Park.

They will now go through to face either Roscommon or Leitrim in the Connacht semi-final after dismissing the challenge of a New York side who never got a foothold in the contest played in rainy conditions in front of a record crowd over 6,000 at the Bronx venue.

“Happy enough with some things in the first-half that we did,” said Mayo manager Horan.

He began his initial campaign in charge of Mayo with a hard-earned win over London in Ruislip in 2011.

But this one was never in doubt as they stamped their authority from the outset and cantered home despite shooting 18 wides.

I thought we got very sloppy in the second-half. We were poor and just started hand-passing the ball away.

“We just got sloppy, but look, we have won a championship match and we’re into the next round.

“The first-half we set about trying to be ruthless.

"We were strong at times in the first-half but if you contrast that to the second-half we were equally as bad the other way.

“Overall we got through it,” added Horan.

