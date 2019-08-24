'We gave supporters something to shout about': Cahill hails Tipp's lightning start

Victorious Tipperary manager Liam Cahill hailed his team, especially their lightning start that included four goals inside the first 10 minutes.

“We put big emphasis on that, to try and start the game positively. We knew Cork would come with everything at us early on and they had to. The fact the crowd was big from Tipperary and they wanted to keep them quiet. Thankfully we gave our supporters something to shout about early. We were very pleased to get a start like that.

“It is well within our capabilities as well. We are a team that are well able to travel around the field. We were always going to create chances but I didn’t think we would create as many. We have a lot of pace. I think we really played as a team today. I think we had nine goal chances in the first half and we converted four of those. So the opportunities were there.

“Yes, I was surprised to see four goals going in the first 10 minutes. I said if we could get them over the course of the hour it would be great. In fairness, they took their chances well and they were ruthless. It is a trait we are trying to develop into these younger players coming through that they play at that kind of a ruthlessness. To be a Tipperary player, that is the standard that is required. Thankfully, they did that today and I am very proud of them.

“Our goalie Aaron Browne played really well as well. Our backs looked comfortable for the most part of the game. A great performance all round.

“But this is only a point in time in their careers. It is not the be all and end all by any stretch of the imagination.”

The final whistle heralded pure emotion for the Tipperary players and followers. A memorable week for Cahill, Sheedy and Co.

“Weeks like this don’t come around as often as we would like them to in Tipperary. But when they do, we have to avail of them. We just hope now we can build on that and not get ahead of ourselves. At the end of the day, it is only an underage competition and we can’t get carried away. There will be a lot of water under the bridge yet before these fellas can put their hand up and say they are a proper inter-county senior players.

“Look in fairness to Cork, they fought right to the bitter end. They came at us with everything and asked questions of us right up to the end. Credit to Denis Ring and his team, they have had great campaigns and great battles down through the years.”