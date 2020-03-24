We can all play our part in weeks ahead, says Mick O'Dwyer

GAA legend Mick O’Dwyer has called on people to ’’abide by the rules’’ in the battle to defeat coronavirus.

Kerry’s eight time All-Ireland SFC winning manager has encouraged people to obey the restrictions and guidelines so that life can return to normality and Gaelic football is back on the agenda.

The 83-year-old has been spending his time at home in Waterville walking and driving but has strictly followed the social distancing advice provided by the Department of Health.

He maintains the more people that do so, the sooner the restrictions will be lifted. “If there’s one piece of advice I would give it’’s abide by the rules and we’ll get out of this quickly. There’s no point in taking chances. We never did in our playing days. We tried to be certain when we did things.

“In general, doing what we’re told is going to help and if we all do it then I think we have a good chance of coming out of this quickly. There’s no point complaining. I’m abiding by the rules and not doing too badly.

“I generally remain in the house most of the day. I might go into the car for a little drive to break it up and have a look at the countryside. Get a bit of salty air into the lungs as well.”

Having family nearby for support helps although O’Dwyer’s independent streak remains strong.

“It’s great to have the family around but at the end of the day they have families of their own and they have to continue. So we have to motor on. There’s no point in complaining and we have to take each day as it comes.”

O’Dwyer concedes he is watching too much TV but the repeats of All-Ireland finals have brought back memories, the majority of them good ones.

“I have watched most of them and they’re still entertaining and it’s great to have them now.

"As the man says, you could be learning every day and that applies for looking at them. I had a marvellous run in my time to be involved in 20 All-Ireland senior finals. What more could one ask for in any sport?”

But O’Dwyer’s eagerness for the football season to return is obvious.

“I can’t wait and that’s being honest about it. Sport is a very valuable thing for the youth, for the old, for the whole lot. It keeps people involved all the time.”