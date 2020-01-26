News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'We are very, very happy after that performance': 14-man Kilkenny ease past poor Dublin

By Enda McEvoy
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 08:38 PM

Kilkenny 3-21 - 0-18 Dublin

You won’t be astonished to learn that here was not one of those matches where the scoreline failed to tell the whole story.

Kilkenny's Billy Ryan goes by Dublin's Alan Nolan to score his sides second goal. Photo: INPHO/Ken Sutton
Kilkenny's Billy Ryan goes by Dublin's Alan Nolan to score his sides second goal. Photo: INPHO/Ken Sutton

A small coda is required, however. One of the teams played with 14 men for the concluding 45 minutes.

No. It wasn’t the team in two-tone blue.

From which item of information you might draw the following two inferences and, what’s more, be correct on both counts.

Firstly Kilkenny, minus the Ballyhale crew and Padraig Walsh, were pretty good. Better than might reasonably have been expected, certainly. Better than most of their supporters appeared to be anticipating, unquestionably. They even managed to accomplish what they failed to do in both the Leinster final and All Ireland final: they scored a goal. Then they went and scored two more.

Secondly, Dublin were awful. Given their opponents’ list of no-shows it was a fixture to which they surely brought a measure of quiet confidence. Thank goodness for the quiet bit, for any confidence proved badly misplaced.

Mattie Kenny, the losers’ manager, accepted that his side looked sluggish. “Kilkenny’s play was just that bit smarter, their movement was that bit better than ours. In the first half, obviously the goals were big scores for them. I just thought that Dublin looked a bit flat there and a little bit heavy-legged. Just a few per cent off it.”

Was he disappointed with their play when they had the extra man?

“Of course that’s what you’d like to see, but Kilkenny just looked fresher and sharper on the day. They were getting all the breaks. I didn’t get the breakdown of the breaking ball yet, but it looked to me on the sideline that Kilkenny won 70-80% of all breaking ball and that was the platform on which they drove on and won the game.”

By way of extenuation Kenny cited the number of players who’ve only recently returned to training. “People know in Dublin we’ve a number of guys just back in the last week. The Chris Crummeys, the Eoghan O’Donnells, the Sean Morans. Our leaders in the defence, they’re only back for the last week or ten days."

Kenny’s opposite number was predictably happier.

“That was good,” Brian Cody enthused. “That was very positive. We got into the game early and we kept it going well right up to the very end.

Two of Cody’s favourite words made their seasonal appearance. Serious and spirit. To wit: “Dublin are a serious team. They presented a serious challenge to us. We did well, there is no point in saying otherwise. We are very, very happy going away after that performance. We played a lot of the game down a player. The lads showed a lot of maturities, honesty and great spirit."

To the facts. Kilkenny led 2-10 to 0-10 at the interval in front of an attendance of 5,605. The first goal was what the ancients liked to describe as being of the “somewhat fortuitous variety”. Billy Ryan put Walter Walsh in the clear for an attempt at a point that was blocked down by Daire Gray. The sliotar spun high and wide for Ger Aylward to gather on the 14-metre line. The defenders were dilatory about closing him down and Aylward roofed it at the near post.

An error by Cian O’Callaghan allowed Ryan stride through for the second goal. Richie Leahy’s red card followed in the 26th minute following a tackle on Danny Sutcliffe that was as unnecessary as it was high.

With Sutcliffe and Eamon Dillon being seen in fits and starts the visitors made little impression despite their numerical advantage. Their attacks lacked both invention and incisiveness and it took them until the 50th minute to work Eoin Murphy, who got down well to Oisin O’Rorke’s effort from a narrow angle. Eleven minutes from time Alan Nolan made a mess of stopping a shot from Ryan at the other end and the sliotar trickled over the line. That was that.

Scorers for Kilkenny: A Murphy (0-8, 7 fs, 1 65’); G Aylward (1-0); B Ryan (2-0); P Deegan, C Fogarty, W Walsh, N Brassil (0-2 each); M Carey, J Donnelly, M Keoghan, J Maher, B Sheehan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: O O’Rorke (0-6, 4 fs); S Moran (0-4, 3 fs); E Dillon (0-2); R Hayes (0-2, 1 f); C Crummey, R McBride, T Connolly, D Sutcliffe (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; C Wallace, H Lawlor, C Delaney; M Cody, P Deegan, M Carey; C Fogarty, A Murphy; J Donnelly, W Walsh, R Leahy; B Ryan, G Aylward, N Brassil.

Subs: M Keoghan for Aylward, 45; J Maher for Murphy, 52; T Walsh for Cody, 58; B Sheehan for Ryan, 60; L Scanlon for Brassil, 65.

DUBLIN: A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, J Madden; C Crummey, D Gray, C O’Callaghan; F Whitely, R McBride; T Connolly, D Sutcliffe, R Hayes; C Boland, O O’Rorke, E Dillon.

Subs: S Moran for Whitely, 30; J Malone for Madden, ht; M Schutte for Boland, 40; L McMullan for Connolly, 57; J Hetherton for McBride, 65.

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

More on this topic

Hurling League round-up: Offaly hang on to beat Meath in Division 2A openerHurling League round-up: Offaly hang on to beat Meath in Division 2A opener

Daniel Flynn's goal swings it for Jack O'Connor's KildareDaniel Flynn's goal swings it for Jack O'Connor's Kildare

14-man Tipperary dig out deserved draw14-man Tipperary dig out deserved draw

'The frees we conceded were very poor': Cork boss Kingston hopes to fix 'controllables' after defeat'The frees we conceded were very poor': Cork boss Kingston hopes to fix 'controllables' after defeat

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Guardiola: City have not surrendered title – Liverpool are just ‘phenomenal’Guardiola: City have not surrendered title – Liverpool are just ‘phenomenal’

Leon Goretzka scores stunning scissor-kick as Bayern Munich see off SchalkeLeon Goretzka scores stunning scissor-kick as Bayern Munich see off Schalke

Wexford off to winning start with convincing 11-point victory over LaoisWexford off to winning start with convincing 11-point victory over Laois

Carlow secure gutsy two point win over south east neighbours WicklowCarlow secure gutsy two point win over south east neighbours Wicklow


Lifestyle

As Stockton’s Wing release a retrospective album, Mike Hanrahan tells Donal O’Keeffe about getting back on the road, and his love of cookingStill a beautiful affair: Mike Hanrahan talks about getting back on the road with Stockton's Wing

An ongoing cull is resulting in a major reduction in the deer population in one of the country’s most visited natural attractions.Donal Hickey: Deer birth patterns evolving

A Courtmacsherry neighbour, Kathy Gannon tells me that when the tide is out, the vast acres of clean, grey mud of the bay reflect the sun in splendour in the clear, sharp air.Damien Enright: ‘How enchanting for humanity that we have birds’

It is hard to believe today but the former island of Ringarogy in West Cork was once home to around 800 people.Islands of Ireland: Ring a Ringarogy

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »