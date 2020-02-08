News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Waterford suffer stormy at home defeat to gritty Wexford

Waterford suffer stormy at home defeat to gritty Wexford
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 08:49 PM

Waterford 0-8 - 2-3 Wexford

A gritty win for Wexford in stormy Dungarvan, edging out the home side Waterford in this NFL Division 4 game.

Both sides had to contend with the horrendous conditions, with Waterford starting with a Darragh Corcoran point. Wexford keeper Ivan Meegan pointed two frees into the breeze, with Waterford’s Conor Murray responding from play.

On ten minutes a good Glen Malone pass put Ben Brosnan through, and he finished to the corner of the net: 1-2 to 0-2. Jasons Curry and Gleeson chipped in with Murray to tie it up with five minutes left to the break.

Wexford’s Niall Hughes restored the Wexford lead almost immediately, and the visitors held that advantage to the break, 1-3 to 0-5.

Waterford lost Corey Kennedy to the sin bin before the break and the visitors took advantage with a Niall Hughes goal on the restart, a huge boost in the conditions.

Neither side could manage a score as the weather deteriorated, with Wexford goalscorer Brosnan getting the sin bin on 52 minutes.

Corcoran hit another Waterford point on 57 minutes, making it 2-3 to 0-6, and Wexford had another man sin-binned when Gavin Sheehan departed on 60 minutes; Niall Hughes was sin-binned five minutes later but Waterford couldn’t capitalise.

Murray made it 2-3 to 0-7 on 66 minutes and Curry added another free in injury time, but Wexford held out.

Scorers for Waterford: C. Murray (0-3); D. Corcoran, J. Curry (frees)(0-2); J. Gleeson (0-1).

Scorers for Wexford: N. Hughes (1-1); B. Brosnan (1-0); I. Meegan (0-2, frees);

WATERFORD: P. Hunt, D. O Cathasaigh, B. Looby, R. Flynn, D. Corcoran, S. O’Donovan, D. Ryan, C. Kennedy, M. Kiely, D. Guiry, J. Curry, J. Gleeson, C. Murray (c), B. Lynch, S. Curry.

Subs: D. Fitzgerald for Kiely (50); A. Jones for Looby (52); N. McSweeney for Gleeson (68); A. O'Sullivan for Flynn (72)

WEXFORD: I. Meegan M. O’Connor, G. Sheehan, S. Nolan, R. Devereux, B. Malone, C. Carty, E. Nolan, N. Hughes, G. Malone, J. Stafford, T. Byrne, M. Rossiter, J. Bealin, B. Brosnan.

Subs: C. Devitt for Nolan (46); R. Crosbie for Byrne (61); E. Porter for Rossiter (65); R. Barron for Carty (70).

Referee: J. Ryan (Tipperary).

More on this topic

Armagh conquer Storm Ciara and Kildare in deserved winArmagh conquer Storm Ciara and Kildare in deserved win

UCC's late point secures champion's spot in Fitzgibbon Cup finalUCC's late point secures champion's spot in Fitzgibbon Cup final

Galway beat Mayo on penalties….againGalway beat Mayo on penalties….again

Strong second half sees IT Carlow into FItzgibbon Cup finalStrong second half sees IT Carlow into FItzgibbon Cup final

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Larry Ryan: Room to improve but sin bins are for naive cynicsLarry Ryan: Room to improve but sin bins are for naive cynics

Mack’s the man for Betfair cavalry chargeMack’s the man for Betfair cavalry charge

Ruby Walsh: Ciel de Niege looks great each-way bet at around 10-1Ruby Walsh: Ciel de Niege looks great each-way bet at around 10-1

Pat Keane: Yet more grounds for concern at LeopardstownPat Keane: Yet more grounds for concern at Leopardstown


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy plucks at our heartstrings with a romantic theme for this week’s picksWish List: Romantic must-haves to pluck at our heartstrings for the week ahead

Baking powder, bread soda, yeast or whipped egg whites are all used to add air to baking. Baking powder and bread soda are two widely used ingredients yet people are often confused about the differences. Both are leaveners, which means they help the baking rise, however they are chemically different.Michelle Darmody: Tasty recipes that use bread soda and baking powder

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »