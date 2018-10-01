Waterford SFC semi-final: Goals the key as Kilrossanty end 18-year final wait

By Tomás McCarthy

Kilrossanty 3-16 - 0-12 An Rinn

Kilrossanty will appear in their first Waterford SFC final since 2000.

Tommy Prendergast was in top form scoring 0-4

Pa Cunningham goaled twice and Paul Whyte punched to the net in a commanding victory over An Rinn at Fraher Field to banish three previous semi-final defeats. Full-forward Whyte shot 1-3 as he continued his miraculous return from a serious hip injury while dominant midfielder Tommy Prendergast landed four points from play.

Emmet Doherty’s men had eight to spare after an end-to-end finale to the first half (2-9 to 0-7). Kilrossanty raised three white flags in as many minutes but four Corey De Róiste frees and a Lorcán Ó Corraoin effort gave An Rinn a 0-5 to 0-4 lead. Whyte levelled for a second time with a 45 metre free.

Cunningham booted to the corner of the net amid a goalmouth scramble on 20 minutes. From the next play, An Rinn danger man Fearghal Ó Cuirrín rattled the crossbar before Fearghal Ó Ceallaigh sent the rebound over.

Two Joey Veale points off his right and Donal Fitzgerald’s third free left Kilrossanty five in front. On 29 minutes, Whyte fisted home a Veale delivery. He added a point and then struck the post in injury time while Ó Cuirrín blasted wide at the other end before the half-time whistle.

Two Prendergast beauties on the restart opened a ten-point gap. He ruled the midfield exchanges alongside Martin Dunne. A curling effort from Whyte capped another fine display. Stephen Prendergast supplied Cunningham’s second major with 15 minutes left.

Kilrossanty will meet Ballinacourty or The Nire in the final as they chase their first senior football championship title since 1989.

Scorers for Kilrossanty: P Cunningham 2-0, Paul Whyte 1-3 (1f), T Prendergast 0-4, D Fitzgerald 0-3 (3fs), J Veale 0-2, N Walsh, S Prendergast, Jack Whyte, A Quinn 0-1 each.

Scorers for An Rinn: C De Roiste 0-5 (5fs), D Breathnach 0-2 (1f), F Ó Cuirrín, L Ó Corraoin, F Ó Ceallaigh, R Ó Ceallaigh S Mac Craith 0-1 each.

KILROSSANTY: D Mulhearne; M Prendergast, P Keating, Patrick Whyte; James Whyte, S Prendergast, B Prendergast; T Prendergast, M Dunne; D Fitzgerald, N Walsh, C Hayes; J Veale, Paul Whyte, P Cunningham.

Subs: Jack Whyte for M Prendergast (35), M Walsh for Paul Whyte (47), A Quinn for Cunningham (56), K Whelan for James Whyte (60), M Hassett for B Prendergast (60), J Kay for Veale (60).

AN RINN: O Ó hUallacháin; N Ó Murchadha, D Ó Cathasaigh, S Ó Cuirrín; L Ó Corraoin, Conor Ó Cuirrín, T Ó hUallacháin; R Ó Ceallaigh, F Ó hAodha; P Ó Murchadha, D Breathnach, F Ó Ceallaigh; F Ó Cuirrín, L Ó Lonáin, C De Róiste.

Subs: C Ó Conchúir for T Ó hUallacháin (34), C Ó Murchadha for Ó hAodha (42), S Mac Craith for F Ó Cuirrín (45), Cathal Ó Cuirrín for De Róiste (52).

Referee: T O’Sullivan