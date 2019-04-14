Waterford SFC: Former pro soccer player Hutchinson starts on a high

Former Brighton & Hove Albion player Dessie Hutchinson nailed a late free from 40 metres as Gailltir edged An Rinn 1-5 to 1-4 on a miserable Sunday afternoon in Kill.

On his senior championship debut for the club, his third point of the day proved the difference.

The 22-year-old spent last season with Waterford FC but he is happy to be back home playing football with Gaultier and hurling with Ballygunner. “It’s brilliant. I’ve been craving it for a while to be honest with you. It was tough to come back but when you come into a group like that, you’re just one of the lads. I’m delighted to be back with them.”

The Eastern team totalled 15 wides, including eleven in the first half. A Donie Breathnach penalty earned An Rinn a 1-1 to 0-3 advantage at the break. Dessie equalised from a free before older brother JJ dispatched a penalty on 38 minutes. That late free, into a tricky crossfield breeze, saw them scrape over the line.

Shane Aherne slotted seven points (five frees) as Stradbally started with a 0-12 to 1-2 win over new boys Kilmacthomas in the Greenway derby. Michael Walsh chipped in with two from full forward. John Cleary converted a penalty for Kilmac.

In the absence of the injured Conor Gleeson, Shane Walsh stepped up with 1-5 from play as The Nire annihilated Ardmore by 24 points at a windswept Fraher Field on Saturday (4-18 to 1-3).

Ardmore debutant Ciaran Keating crashed the ball to the roof of the net after just 20 seconds but that was as good as it got. Dylan Guiry supplied Walsh for a goal on 17 minutes as the Conway Cup holders led 1-7 to 1-2 after facing a stiff wind. Between the 41st minute and the 52nd minute, the champions clocked up 3-7. Shane Ryan, Darren Guiry and Michael Moore all found the net. Nine players got on the scoresheet.

In the second game, fourteen man Rathgormack had thirteen points to spare over Clashmore in wretched wind and rain (3-8 to 0-4). Goals from Michael Curry, Willie Hahessy and Billy Power gave Ger Power’s men a comfortable win. Conor Murray starred at centre forward with three points from play. James Power was dismissed on two yellows after 24 minutes.

2018 runners-up Kilrossanty came good in the second half to overcome Portlaw 0-16 to 2-4 in Carrickbeg. Goals by Kyle Gahan and John Power put Portlaw 2-3 to 0-8 up by the 38th minute. Joey Veale got the green and gold out of trouble with five points. Portlaw lost Chris Mackey to a second yellow while Conor Hayes and Donal Fitzgerald from Kilrossanty also walked on two bookings.

Ballinacourty beat fourteen man Brickey Rangers 1-16 to 0-4 at a rain-lashed Fraher Field last night. David Looby slid home a late goal while centre forward Neil Montgomery contributed four points. Cormac O'Grady was shown red in first-half injury time after kicking out at Looby.