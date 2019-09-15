News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Waterford SFC: Champions The Nire still standing after crazy comeback

Waterford SFC: Champions The Nire still standing after crazy comeback
By Tomas McCarthy
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 09:25 PM

2018 champions The Nire staged a miraculous comeback from ten points behind to overturn An Rinn in last night’s Waterford SFC quarter-final at Fraher Field (1-15 to 2-11).

Lorcán Ó Corraoin and Fearghal Ó Cuirrín netted in the first half as the Gaeltacht men led 2-8 to 0-5 at the break. Donie Breathnach kicked five points (four from play).

The Nire started minus Jamie Barron and Shane Walsh. Craig Guiry got a goal back on 41 minutes as they scored 1-6 without reply. Shane O’Meara forced extra time on 64 minutes.

Points by Shane Ryan, Tom Barron and Ciaran Walsh squeezed them through.

There was also late night drama on Friday as Ballinacourty beat Kilrossanty 4-6 to 3-5 after extra time. A last gasp Michael Maher goal settled a game that featured seven green flags, four penalties and two red cards. An action-packed encounter finished at 10.40.

It ended 3-5 apiece in normal time as Kilrossanty sub keeper Josh Kay converted a 45 in the 66th minute.

Conor Prunty and David Looby (penalty) goaled for Courty in the first half. Mark Ferncombe converted a penalty but Kay saved his second spot-kick.

Paul Whyte scored 2-2 for the green and gold and Pa Cunningham also found the net. Patrick Hurney and Mark Prendergast were red carded.

Fourteen man Stradbally also needed extra time to see off Clashmore 3-15 to 2-12. Goals by Cormac Gough and Kevin Lawlor in the second period sent them through to their eighteenth semi final in nineteen years. Eoin O’Brien got six points from play.

Second-half strikes from Stephen Curry and Conor Murray saw Rathgormack advance to the semis for the first time since 2005 as they defeated Gaultier 2-12 to 1-13.

Brickey Rangers and Portlaw will contest the relegation showdown as Kilmacthomas and Ardmore stayed up.

Waterford SFC Semi-Finals: Stradbally v Rathgormack, The Nire v Ballinacourty

READ MORE

Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced

More on this topic

This Dublin team now living in rare auld timesThis Dublin team now living in rare auld times

Dublin beat Galway to claim third consecutive All-Ireland title in front of record crowdDublin beat Galway to claim third consecutive All-Ireland title in front of record crowd

Watch: Record-breaking attendance at Croke Park for ladies football finalWatch: Record-breaking attendance at Croke Park for ladies football final

Tipp see off Meath to claim second All-Ireland Intermediate title in three yearsTipp see off Meath to claim second All-Ireland Intermediate title in three years

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Djenepo nets winner on first Premier League start as Saints blunt BladesDjenepo nets winner on first Premier League start as Saints blunt Blades

Tottenham players give perfect response to Pochettino with Palace winTottenham players give perfect response to Pochettino with Palace win

Abraham hits treble and Mane at the double as heavyweights flex their musclesAbraham hits treble and Mane at the double as heavyweights flex their muscles

Tammy’s treble gives Chelsea victory at Molineux.Tammy’s treble gives Chelsea victory at Molineux.


Lifestyle

Here are five things to check out in the week ahead.5 things for the week ahead

A reader from Ovens recently got in touch to voice concern about the dead horse chestnut treesBleeding canker disease hitting beloved ‘conker’ tree hard

As the weather turns cooler, people will be paying over the counter for cures for seasonal colds and sniffles. But we don’t have to look far for free vitamin C.Time is ripe for this berry

The evening may have gotten off to a slow start, but velvet-voiced Canadian singer-songwriter Feist’s performance at Cork Opera House on Saturday night was worth waiting for.Velvet-voiced Feist worth the wait

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »