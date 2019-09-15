Waterford SFC: Champions The Nire still standing after crazy comeback

2018 champions The Nire staged a miraculous comeback from ten points behind to overturn An Rinn in last night’s Waterford SFC quarter-final at Fraher Field (1-15 to 2-11).

Lorcán Ó Corraoin and Fearghal Ó Cuirrín netted in the first half as the Gaeltacht men led 2-8 to 0-5 at the break. Donie Breathnach kicked five points (four from play).

The Nire started minus Jamie Barron and Shane Walsh. Craig Guiry got a goal back on 41 minutes as they scored 1-6 without reply. Shane O’Meara forced extra time on 64 minutes.

Points by Shane Ryan, Tom Barron and Ciaran Walsh squeezed them through.

There was also late night drama on Friday as Ballinacourty beat Kilrossanty 4-6 to 3-5 after extra time. A last gasp Michael Maher goal settled a game that featured seven green flags, four penalties and two red cards. An action-packed encounter finished at 10.40.

It ended 3-5 apiece in normal time as Kilrossanty sub keeper Josh Kay converted a 45 in the 66th minute.

Conor Prunty and David Looby (penalty) goaled for Courty in the first half. Mark Ferncombe converted a penalty but Kay saved his second spot-kick.

Paul Whyte scored 2-2 for the green and gold and Pa Cunningham also found the net. Patrick Hurney and Mark Prendergast were red carded.

Fourteen man Stradbally also needed extra time to see off Clashmore 3-15 to 2-12. Goals by Cormac Gough and Kevin Lawlor in the second period sent them through to their eighteenth semi final in nineteen years. Eoin O’Brien got six points from play.

Second-half strikes from Stephen Curry and Conor Murray saw Rathgormack advance to the semis for the first time since 2005 as they defeated Gaultier 2-12 to 1-13.

Brickey Rangers and Portlaw will contest the relegation showdown as Kilmacthomas and Ardmore stayed up.

Waterford SFC Semi-Finals: Stradbally v Rathgormack, The Nire v Ballinacourty