News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Waterford secure their first win in four in weather-bashed match against Sligo

Waterford secure their first win in four in weather-bashed match against Sligo
By Liam Maloney
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 06:39 PM

Sligo 0-16 - 2-12 Waterford

DARRAGH Corcoran struck a brace of classy points in stoppage time to give Waterford their first win in four attempts in this year’s Allianz Football at a weather-bashed Markievicz Park on Saturday afternoon.

The full-forward’s late, late brace stunned a 14-man Sligo who were looking to hold on for at least a draw after corner-back John Francis Carr was given his marching orders with 63 minutes played.

A brace of second-half goals from Seanie Furlong and Dylan Guiry, who excelled, put Waterford on course for victory as they eventually overturned a 0-9 to 0-6 interval deficit.

Liam Gaughan kicked 0-6 for the home side, whose six wides including a terrific goal chance for teenager Red Og Murphy in the 11th minute.

Scorers for Sligo: Liam Gaughan (0-6, 4f); Barry Gorman (0-3, 2m); Sean Carrabine (0-1); Darragh Cummins (0-1); Patrick O’Connor (0-1, 1f); Cian Lally (0-1); Red Og Murphy (0-1, 1m); Cian Breheny (0-1); Pat Hughes (0-1)

Scorers for Waterford: Jason Curry (0-4, 4f); Dylan Guiry (1-0); Seanie O’Donovan (1-0); Darragh Corcoran (0-3); Jason Gleeson (0-2, 2f); Stephen Curry (0-1); Conor Murray (0-1); Robbie Flynn (0-1)

Sligo: A Devaney, JF Carr, E McGuinness, M Gordon, G O’Kelly-Lynch, P McNamara, S Carrabine, P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne, N Ewing, L Gaughan, K Cawley, R Murphy, B Gorman, C Lally

Subs used: D Cummins for N Ewing, 23; P Hughes for C Lally, 44; C Breheny for K Cawley, 47; E McHugh for M Gordon, 54; D Quinn for P Kilcoyne, 65

Waterford: P Hunt, B Looby, D O’Cathasaigh, M Kiely, R Flynn, S O’Donovan, D Ryan, D Fitzgerald, J Curry, C Murray, D Guiry, J Gleeson, B Lynch, D Corcoran, S Curry

Sub used: N McSweeney for J Gleeson, 52; J Beresford for D Fitzgerald, 57; A O’Sullivan for B Lynch, 69

Referee: Kevin Faloon (Armagh)

More on this topic

13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park

Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory

Galway cruise past Leitrim to reach Connacht U20 finalGalway cruise past Leitrim to reach Connacht U20 final

Dublin U20s dominate in one-sided semi-final against MeathDublin U20s dominate in one-sided semi-final against Meath

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Talking points ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations match with ItalyTalking points ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations match with Italy

No containment plan to stop Grealish, insists Southampton boss HasenhuttlNo containment plan to stop Grealish, insists Southampton boss Hasenhuttl

Jones backs England to stand up to Ireland's aerial assaultJones backs England to stand up to Ireland's aerial assault

'We've made a hell of a lot of mistakes' - Aston Villa boss Smith wants team to improve focus and concentration'We've made a hell of a lot of mistakes' - Aston Villa boss Smith wants team to improve focus and concentration


Lifestyle

Keep chomping on those carrots so your eyes will be in perfect working order for that prolonged annual gaze through the keyhole as Home of the Year returns for a sixth series next week.Home of the Year offers a good excuse for a bit of good-natured interiors voyeurism

They differ from the more prevalent oranges we eat because their flesh, and often the skin, is crimson or deep red in colour.Michelle Darmody: The best time of year to buy blood oranges

The annual Members Exhibition now underway at the Lavit Gallery in Cork features 92 works from 72 artists.The exhibition runs until March 7.Under the hammer: Your guide to upcoming auctions

There’s an oriental theme at the James Adam ‘At Home’ auction in Dublin, says Des O’SullivanAuctions: Sale full of eastern promise

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »