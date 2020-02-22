Waterford secure their first win in four in weather-bashed match against Sligo

Sligo 0-16 - 2-12 Waterford

DARRAGH Corcoran struck a brace of classy points in stoppage time to give Waterford their first win in four attempts in this year’s Allianz Football at a weather-bashed Markievicz Park on Saturday afternoon.

The full-forward’s late, late brace stunned a 14-man Sligo who were looking to hold on for at least a draw after corner-back John Francis Carr was given his marching orders with 63 minutes played.

A brace of second-half goals from Seanie Furlong and Dylan Guiry, who excelled, put Waterford on course for victory as they eventually overturned a 0-9 to 0-6 interval deficit.

Liam Gaughan kicked 0-6 for the home side, whose six wides including a terrific goal chance for teenager Red Og Murphy in the 11th minute.

Scorers for Sligo: Liam Gaughan (0-6, 4f); Barry Gorman (0-3, 2m); Sean Carrabine (0-1); Darragh Cummins (0-1); Patrick O’Connor (0-1, 1f); Cian Lally (0-1); Red Og Murphy (0-1, 1m); Cian Breheny (0-1); Pat Hughes (0-1)

Scorers for Waterford: Jason Curry (0-4, 4f); Dylan Guiry (1-0); Seanie O’Donovan (1-0); Darragh Corcoran (0-3); Jason Gleeson (0-2, 2f); Stephen Curry (0-1); Conor Murray (0-1); Robbie Flynn (0-1)

Sligo: A Devaney, JF Carr, E McGuinness, M Gordon, G O’Kelly-Lynch, P McNamara, S Carrabine, P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne, N Ewing, L Gaughan, K Cawley, R Murphy, B Gorman, C Lally

Subs used: D Cummins for N Ewing, 23; P Hughes for C Lally, 44; C Breheny for K Cawley, 47; E McHugh for M Gordon, 54; D Quinn for P Kilcoyne, 65

Waterford: P Hunt, B Looby, D O’Cathasaigh, M Kiely, R Flynn, S O’Donovan, D Ryan, D Fitzgerald, J Curry, C Murray, D Guiry, J Gleeson, B Lynch, D Corcoran, S Curry

Sub used: N McSweeney for J Gleeson, 52; J Beresford for D Fitzgerald, 57; A O’Sullivan for B Lynch, 69

Referee: Kevin Faloon (Armagh)