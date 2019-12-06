News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Waterford must make do without Shane Bennett for 2020

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, December 06, 2019 - 03:35 PM

Shane Bennett will not be part of the Waterford senior hurling panel in 2020, the Irish Examiner understands.

The 2016 young hurler of the year nominee informed new manager Liam Cahill that he does not have the appetite to play inter-county hurling at the moment.

Bennett was in action for his club Ballysaggart in their Munster Intermediate final defeat to Fr O’Neills last Sunday week.

It’s believed all three Bennett brothers were asked to attend training two nights after that game and while Kieran and Stephen did so, Shane did not having previously communicated with Cahill of his intentions.

Bennett, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday, previously stepped away from the inter-county scene for a season last year.

