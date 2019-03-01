Waterford manager Páraic Fanning: 'We’re going to play on the same terms as the other counties'

Waterford manager Páraic Fanning says the county will now enter the Munster senior hurling championship on the same terms as the four other counties after yesterday’s confirmation that Walsh Park will be their home venue in 2019.

The Munster Council announced the Waterford city venue will play host to the county’s May 12 and June 2 home matches against Clare and Limerick respectively.

It followed a meeting where provincial and county board officers discussed the use of the venue following confirmation by GAA health and safety consultants that the capacity for both games will be set at 11,000.

“My view has always been that when you put your life on hold and give everything to preparing for the Championship you deserve the same chance as everyone else,” said Fanning.

“Unlike before, we now have that and we’re going to be playing on the same terms as the other counties and that’s important for us and important for the GAA.”

It’s 16 years since Waterford last hosted a Munster SHC game, against Kerry.

Fanning also remembers well Ken McGrath making his SHC debut against Tipperary in 1996 in front of a 15,655 crowd.

“The build-up was fabulous and Waterford were starting to come at the time. It will be huge for Waterford people to experience a championship atmosphere in Waterford.

“It will be great for local sponsors and shopkeepers too, getting something back for what they put in. All of that has been overlooked.”

Munster chairman Liam Lenihan said: “We look forward to working with Waterford County Board to ensure the smooth running of both fixtures.”

Waterford chairman Paddy Joe Ryan enthused: “These games will be a big boost for the county and local businesses and we look forward to welcoming supporters of Clare and Limerick to Waterford city. We are embarking on a redevelopment of the ground, which will bring capacity to 15,500, including 9,000 seats.”