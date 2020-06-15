Waterford GAA decide against relegation in this year's senior championships

There will be no relegation from this year’s Waterford senior championships, the draws for which took place this evening.

Both the Waterford SHC and SFC have been split into four three-team groups. The top two from each group progress to the quarter-finals.

But while the initial schedule circulated to clubs last week included relegation, it has been decided that no team will drop down to intermediate at the end of this year’s competitions.

Seven-in-a-row chasing Ballygunner have been drawn in Group A of the hurling championship alongside Tallow and Passage, the two teams they overcame in the 2015 and 2016 county finals.

The Waterford SHC will be run off in 30 days, commencing on the August Bank Holiday weekend and concluding on the final day of the month. The Waterford SFC is due to begin a week later, October 5.

Waterford SHC Group A: Ballygunner, Passage, Tallow; Group B: Mount Sion, Roanmore, Clonea; Group C: Dungarvan, Lismore, Fourmilewater; Group D: De La Salle, Abbeyside, Ballysaggart.

Waterford SFC Group A: Ballinacourty, Clashmore/Kinsalebeg, Ardmore; Group B: The Nire, Gaultier, Kilmacthomas; Group C: Rathgormack, Kilrossanty, St Saviours; Group D: Stradbally, An Rinn, Brickey Rangers.