Waterford chief Ryan hits out at GAA for treatment of county

Waterford chairman Pat Joe Ryan has expressed disappointment at how GAA chiefs treated the county following their breach of training camp protocols.

Waterford — along with Laois and Armagh — were found to have been in contravention of the GAA rule banning such collective camps outside a 10-day window prior to a championship game.

As a result, the Déise’s hurlers open their Division 1B campaign against Offaly in Semple Stadium tomorrow week having lost home advantage due to their offence.

Waterford owned up to their indiscretion but Ryan felt the honesty didn’t do them any favours with Croke Park. He also pointed out that the county had complied with requests from Croke Park to keep April free for club fixtures.

“In life, you have to be honest and I’m not sorry we were honest,” he said at the launch of TQS Integration’s sponsorship of Waterford GAA for 2019. “I’m disappointed that the meeting I went to… I was a bit disappointed with the tone of the meeting.

“Maybe it could have been rectified when we went for a hearing in Dublin but it wasn’t rectified.

“It’s water under the bridge but it’s hugely disappointing. At the end of the day, we might get the same crowd in Thurles as we’d get in Dungarvan. More will come from Offaly as well so, again, I would hope that when a decision is made that it’ll be the same for everybody.

“We made no excuses, we just said that we complied with everything as much as we possibly could and it happened.”

What upset Ryan most was the fact Waterford played a significant portion of their club championship schedule in April despite the training weekend breaking Croke Park rules by taking place more than 10 days out from their May 27 Munster SHC opener against Clare.

“I honestly thought, up to a week before the hearing, that this was done and dusted.

“It surprised me when we were notified that we were losing our first home game. I think it should be clarified properly.

Walsh Park

“Everybody should obey it… it’s the same, April is the month for the club. Originally my understanding was it was a month for the club championship.”

Ryan revealed the board are now waiting on word back from An Bord Pleanála before confirming that Walsh Park can host the county’s two Munster SHC home games against Clare and Limerick in May and June respectively.

“The intention is to play the Clare and Limerick games at Walsh Park this year and the day after the Limerick game hopefully to get in and start rebuilding and have a lovely 16,500 stadium and be ready for the 2020 Munster Championship in Walsh Park again.

Our manager has said he wants to play the two home games in Walsh Park. It was ‘Newbridge or nowhere’ last year so now it’ll be Walsh Park, that’s what it looks like anyway. We’re hopeful. It shouldn’t be a problem.

Kildare’s stance last year emboldened Waterford, Ryan admits. “Well it gave us a bit of wherewithal but it meant we took a bit of stick as well. It would have made people determined. If Mayo who, outside of Dublin, would have the biggest support in the country, could play in front of 6,000 or 7,000 in a knockout game in Newbridge, why couldn’t we have played in Walsh Park? That was the theme that was coming back from our clubs in particular.”

Meanwhile, RTÉ yesterday confirmed the Allianz League matches they will broadcast this spring in a new simulcast deal with eir Sport and the GAA.

Saturday GAA Live presented by Joanne Cantwell will begin with All-Ireland champions Limerick facing Tipperary on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player (Saturday, February 2 at 6.30pm) in the Allianz Hurling League. On Saturday, February 9 RTÉ will broadcast live coverage of the Allianz Football Leauge clash of Kerry and Dublin with hurling returning to screens on Saturday, February 18 when Clare travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to face Cork.

The fourth live game on Saturday, March 16 will be announced closer to the date.

Allianz League Sunday returns to RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player on January 27 at 9.30pm.