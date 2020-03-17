Waterford becomes the latest county to postpone April club championship games

Waterford last night became the third county to postpone their April programme of club championship games.

Following in the wake of Limerick and Dublin, the Waterford county board has decided to postpone all club games scheduled for next month.

Even before last night’s decision, Round 1 of the Waterford senior hurling championship, initially fixed for the final weekend of March, had fallen by the wayside given the ban on GAA activity runs until March 30.

Round 2 of the hurling championship was scheduled for the opening weekend of April, while the first and second rounds of the football championship were to be played on the weekends of April 11/12 and April 17/18.

Waterford, no more than Dublin and Limerick, will now have to restructure its championships in order to have county champions crowned in time for the provincial club competitions in October and early November.

Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath, and Wexford have yet to make a decision on whether or not to suspend their respective April club championship schedules.

READ MORE John Fogarty: 100 reasons to look forward to the return of GAA action

Galway have already postponed the opening round of their hurling championship which was to be played on April 4/5. Round 2 remains fixed for April 18/19.

Kilkenny, Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Monaghan, and Tyrone all have league games fixed for April which determine either a team’s entry point into the county championship, or championship relegation and promotion.