Water breaks in and dugouts discouraged as GAA introduce new coronavirus regulations for matches

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, July 10, 2020 - 11:33 AM

Club panels permitted within pitch enclosures are to be limited to 24 players, the use of dugouts is to be discouraged and substitutes must be positioned on opposite sides of the field as part of the GAA’s Covid-19 match regulations for forthcoming championship games.

Team officials permitted within the pitch enclosure are to be limited to five in football (manager, running selector (maor foirne), two medics and one club official) with an additional two in hurling for hurley carriers.

Substitutes and team officials are to set themselves up on opposing sides of the pitch so that social distancing restrictions can be followed. The use of dugouts is discouraged unless they are large enough to accommodate social distancing of two metres.

Water breaks are also to take place for no more than a minute between the 15th and 20th minutes in each half when the ball has gone out of play or there is a stoppage. Maor uisces are not permitted and the players must come to their designated side of the field to drink. The time it takes for the break will be included in additional time at the end of the half and players can position their named water bottle around the outside of the field.

The referee has the power to dismiss any person in breach of the regulations from the pitch enclosure to the stand/outside the pitch and they cannot be replaced.

Ahead of competitive games restarting next Friday, the above details were released to county boards from GAA director general Tom Ryan this morning following a management committee meeting yesterday.

