WATCH: Young Dublin superfan gets massive surprise in the run-up to the All-Ireland final

Dublin Football supporter, Molly McNally, recently got to meet her sporting hero in the lead-up to one of the biggest days in the GAA calendar.

The Dubs face Tyrone in the All-Ireland Football final this Sunday, and the 10-year-old from Balbriggan has been looking forward to the game.

Molly has been through quite a lot for her 10 years having battled cancer from a young age. One thing that never wavered through all of the tough times was Molly’s support for the Dubs and in particular her favourite player Bernard Brogan.

During the height of her illness, Bernard met Molly for the first time after the 2014 Leinster Football Final and the two have since built a special bond.

As part of SuperValu's Behind the Ball initiative, Brogan was tasked with surprising 10-year-old Molly by bringing her for a kickabout in her local club.

Her mam Emma, dad Gerry, 14-year-old sister Jill and 13-year-old brother James were all involved in the surprise.

Making the day even more special was the fact that Molly recently celebrated her 10th birthday and three years in remission.

Once Molly had recovered from the shock of seeing her hero in her very own sitting room, the pair made their way to her local GAA club, O'Dwyers, to join a SuperValu Take 10 coaching session.

Luke Moriarty from Moriarty's SuperValu in Balbriggan was on hand to give the club 25 footballs as part of their commitment to donate 55,000 footballs to clubs across the country.

You can watch it all in the video below.

Speaking after the training session Bernard said: “The last time I met Molly she was quite sick and so her energy was low.

"It was great to be able to come back today and celebrate her birthday and see her doing so well.

"To get involved with the local club and take the kids through some SuperValu Take 10 drills was something I couldn’t have imagined the last time we met.

"We’re pals for life and I know she’ll be our biggest supporter when we go out and play against Tyrone this weekend.”