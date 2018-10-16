Watch: 'You need to put a guy in his place' - DJ Carey has the perfect response to a sulking Jamie Redknapp

By Lynne Kelleher

Cricket star Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff proves to be a natural hurler when the GAA sport takes a starring role in A League of their Own this week.

Legendary hurler, DJ Carey, is full of praise for the ball skills of the cricket champion but he puts soccer star Jamie Redknapp firmly in his place for comparing a hurley to a bat.

The Kilkenny star hilariously burns soccer star Jamie Redknapp during the halftime hurling challenge which is set to feature on the hugely popular Sky One show this week.

Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Redknapp and Rob Beckett head to Nowlan Park for a crash course in the GAA sports as part of the series finale of the hit show.

During the practice session for a penalty shoot-out, formers batsman Freddie Flintoff proves to be a natural GAA player much to the frustration of panellist Jamie Redknapp.

During the challenge, the former English soccer player repeatedly vents that hurling is very similar to cricket.

“Every single challenge we do it ends up being something that Freddie is good at. He definitely done this [hurling] before. A 100%.

“Are we meant to be surprised he’s good.

He’s a cricketer. You’re hitting it with a bat it’s the same thing as cricket.

“It’s a hurl”, corrects DJ as he hears the hurley being dubbed a bat.

The Kilkenny star has nothing but praise for cricketer Freddie Flintoff in the clip.

Jamie’s defeatist attitude doesn’t go unnoticed by DJ with the 15-time All-Ireland hurling Champion taking a no-nonsense approach.

“Jamie was a bit moany. I think as a coach you need to put a guy in his place”, he tells the cameras.

With Jamie obviously struggling with hitting penalties into the back of the net in the practice session, Rob Beckett turns to DJ Carey to see if they can make things easier on Jamie.

He said: “He’s really getting the hump. Can we do something he’s good at?”

DJ gives a killer return when he retorts: “Like what? Sunbathing is it?’

DJ’s quick quip prompts scenes of laughter from Freddie and Rob with Freddie high-fiving DJ for putting Jamie firmly back in his place.

The three panellists enter the pitch at half-time where they test out their penalty scoring against Wexford's greatest ever goalkeepers, Damien Fitzhenry, in this week’s finale episode.

A League of Their Own airs on Thursday (18 October) at 9pm on Sky One and on the streaming service Now TV.