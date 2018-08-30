Watch: US GAA finals take place this weekend in Philadelphia

The All Ireland Final isn't the only major GAA event on this weekend because the US GAA Finals will be held in Philadelphia.

Teams will travel from all over North America and Canada to take part.

Last year's event in San Francisco was a huge success and Jerome Quinn Media has put together a new video showing the best bits from the 2017 event.

"In many ways, the US GAA Finals is just as important and special as the All Ireland, even with Tyrone in it," says Quinn, who is from Omagh.

"This video will give people an idea of what it is about and it should put everyone going to Philly in the mood."

The finals will run from August 31 to September 2 at Malvern, Philadelphia.

Digital Desk