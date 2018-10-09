Home»Sport

Watch the moment this footballer beat 13-men on the goalline to win county semi-final

Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 10:46 AM
By Stephen Barry

What a way to win a county semi-final over your fierce rivals!

Antrim club Cargin were trailing 2010 All-Ireland champions St Gall's by two points - 1-17 to 4-10 - in the final moments of a thriller at Creggan.

A last-kick-of-the-game free on the 21-metre line set-up a grandstand finish, as Tomás McCann stepped up to the mark and 13 Gall's players crowded the goalline.

McCann, somehow, picked the perfect shot to power the ball past Chris Kerr and his army of defenders.

It was a titanic tussle between two giants of Antrim GAA - who had shared all but one of the last 19 titles between them - and a fitting finish to boot.

Cargin will play Creggan Kickhams, who are making their first final appearance since 1977, on Sunday week.

Thanks to Antrim GAA PRO Sean Kelly for being on the spot to record McManus' moment of magic. You can follow Antrim GAA on Facebook or Twitter.


