Watch: Record-breaking attendance at Croke Park for ladies football final

By Steve Neville
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 05:27 PM

A record crowd was in attendance for today's All-Ireland ladies football final between Dublin and Galway.

56,114 fans packed into Croke Park to mark a historic day for the sport.

The attendance breaks last year's record of 50,141 which in turn had broken the previous year's record.

The LGFA tweeted to praise the supporters who travelled to support both sides.

"A record-breaking 56,114 fans are in attendance at Croke Park today for the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals!

"Thank you to everyone who has travelled and supported the teams today!"

RTE's Marty Morrisey announced the "sensational news" to the crowd at half-time.

Dublin were crowned winners on the day, winning 2-3 to 0-4.

Dublin beat Galway to claim third consecutive All-Ireland title in front of record crowd

