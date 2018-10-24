Watch: Meet the Gaelic football team with players from nine different countries

The Slovak Shamrocks must be the most diverse team in the GAA - their ladies football team have players from nine different countries on their team - who play in the nine-a-side competition!

Captain Caitriona Bruton introduced the team at the Croke Park European Football Finals in Maastricht at the weekend with players from Spain, France, the United States, Italy, Germany, Serbia, Scotland and Portugal all lining out for the Shamrocks.

At the Championships,Gaelic Games Europe Chairperson Tony Bass was keen to highlight the growth of non-Irish players.

"This is one of the great stories about European GAA, that it’s becoming more and more international. We have so many more players who have never set foot in Ireland but love Gaelic games," Bass said.

The video report from Jerome Quinn features teams from Lille, Rennes and Irmandinhos (Galicia) and shows the dramatic increase of Gaelic football across the continent - and the astounding numbers of non-Irish players picking up the sport.